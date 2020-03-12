Brooklyn Beckham is using his love of fashion to have fun styling new girlfriend Nicola Peltz.

The Transformers: Age of Extinction actress, 25, posted a slideshow of two photos on her Instagram feed which appear to have been taken by her man, who also styled the low-key look she was wearing in the pics. “brooklyn dressed me,” Peltz captioned the photos.

In the first shot, Peltz stood facing the camera with her hands pulling her hair out of her face while wearing a Polo Ralph Lauren tee twisted up into a crop top and low-rise sweats. The second photo showed the star turned around with her back facing the camera and her head casually thrown back with her arms still held high.

The couple went public with their relationship in January 2020 when Beckham wished Peltz a happy 25th birthday on Instagram.

“Happy birthday babe xx,” the star captioned the mirror selfie with his girlfriend wearing only a bath towel. “You have such an amazing heart xx.”

Since then, Peltz has shared multiple sweet Instagram posts with Beckham on her feed too.

“i wanna travel everywhere with u 💛,” she said alongside a photo of the two embracing.

Before his relationship with Peltz, Beckham dated model Hana Cross since 2018 until the pair broke things off in September 2019. The star also had an on-and-off relationship with actress Chloë Grace Moretz from 2014 until 2018.