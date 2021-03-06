Brooklyn Beckham Shows Off Ring Engraved with Fiancée Nicola Peltz's Name: 'Love of My Life'

Brooklyn Beckham is celebrating his love for fiancée Nicola Peltz with a romantic token.

In an Instagram Stories post on Thursday, the photographer and model, 22, showed off a ring engraved with Peltz's name.

"Love of my life ❤️❤️," Brooklyn, who got engaged to the Transformers: Age of Extinction actress last summer, wrote in the caption.

The ring also features that same phrase engraved on the inner band.

"BROOKLYN 😩," Peltz replied, reposted an image of the jewelry piece on her own Instagram Stories.

This wasn't the first time Brooklyn honored Peltz with a personalized dedication. In January, he got a tattoo of her late grandmother's name, Gina, to celebrate the star's 26th birthday.

At the time, Peltz shared a photo of the ink, located on Brooklyn's upper arm, on her Instagram Stories. "best birthday gift," she wrote.

Brooklyn's latest tribute to Peltz came just as he celebrated his 22nd birthday.

"happy birthday baby 💖 you're such an incredible person and your heart is pure gold. i love you so so much brooklyn," Peltz wrote on her Instagram alongside a photo of the couple hugging on the beach.

Posting a throwback photo of his son sitting outside of a pool in a swim cap when he was a kid, David wrote, "Happy Birthday Bust ❤️ we love you so much and hope you have the most amazing day."

"We are so proud of the man you have become ❤️ 22 years old wow," the retired soccer player, 45, continued. "Love you big boy."

Victoria — who also shares sons Cruz, 16, and Romeo, 18, as well as 9-year-old daughter Harper Seven with husband David — posted a heartwarming photo of herself and Brooklyn from when he was a baby.