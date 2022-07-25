Brooklyn Beckham Gushes Over Wife Nicola Peltz's Brunette Hair Transformation: 'Sexy Baby'

This summer, Nicola Peltz is all about embracing her natural look.

Over the weekend, the actress, 27, shared her newly dyed hair — a 2022 take on her natural brunette shade achieved by hair colorist Daniel Moon — with a series of bombshell Instagram photos. (Peltz was previously known for her bleached blonde locks.)

In one glittery snapshot, Peltz wore a gray pinstripe button-up shirt and gold hoops with glossy lips She captioned the post, "back to my roots," In another selfie, she gave fans a closer look at her parted bangs and her hair's tousled layers.

Among Peltz's friends and fans who flooded her comment section with praise for the look was her husband Brookyln Beckham, who wrote "WOW" and "Sexy baby xxxxx" under her posts.

Beckham isn't shy about sharing his love for his new wife.

In May, the 23-year-old model debuted his new arm tattoo dedicated to Peltz — an inked version of his wedding vows — on Instagram.

"Nicola when you walked down the aisle you took my breath away you look so beautiful tonight and always," the tattoo reads. "Let me start by saying that words cannot even describe my love for you just looking at you I see my future and it feels like a dream. You are my world and I continue to fall more in love with you every single day."

It also holds Beckham's sweet promises to Peltz to "be the best partner, the best husband and man."



In April, Peltz and Beckham tied the knot during a dreamy wedding ceremony held in Palm Beach, Florida. The weekend celebration included fairytale décor, performances by Marc Anthony and David Blaine and a sentimental touch to the bridal party with Peltz's grandmother serving as the maid of honor, a source told PEOPLE exclusively.

In the newlywed's cover story for British Vogue's June 2022 digital issue, Peltz revealed that the couple took inspiration from David Bowie and Iman's 1992 wedding in Florence, Italy.

For the ceremony, Peltz wore a custom Valentino Couture bridal gown, but she shared that it was important for her to mix it up when it came to other bridal looks throughout the weekend.