Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz tied the knot in Palm Beach, Florida, earlier this month after being engaged for almost two years

Brooklyn Beckham Shares Photo with 'Wifey' Nicola Peltz — and Adds Her Last Name to His Instagram

Brooklyn Beckham is embracing change as a married man!

After tying the knot with Nicola Peltz in Palm Beach, Florida, earlier this month, the son of soccer player David Beckham and former Spice Girls singer Victoria Beckham has updated his Instagram handle to include the actress's last name (his account now reads: brooklynpeltzbeckham).

Posting a sweet photo in which he and Peltz shared a single fry in their mouths, Brooklyn, 23, wrote in the caption, "My wifey ❤️." He tagged his wife's account in the photo, which also has been updated to read: nicolaannepeltzbeckham.

The couple wed in a star-studded, black-tie affair on April 9, held on Nicola's family estate. Following their big day, Nicola and Brooklyn each shared a black-and-white photo of them walking hand-in-hand wearing their wedding best as they made their way through a crowd.

"Mr. & Mrs. Peltz Beckham," they both captioned the loving photo.

For their wedding, the two planned a multi-day celebration with guests arriving on Friday for welcome cocktails ahead of Saturday afternoon's wedding and reception. The nuptials included a traditional Jewish ceremony, with Nicola's grandmother serving as her maid of honor, a source told PEOPLE exclusively at the time.

According to the insider, orchids hung from the ceiling for the chuppah while the "short but sweet" ceremony also featured an elevated runway, with water and floating flowers on each side. The bride and groom exchanged their own vows in front of nearly 600 guests and a rabbi.

Vogue reported that Nicola, 27, walked down the aisle with her dad Nelson Peltz to a live rendition of "Songbird" by the artist Sekou. The performance, the publication said, featured a string orchestra.

Alongside Nicola's father, other guests from her side at the event included her model mother, Claudia Heffner, as well as her seven siblings, including professional hockey player Brad Peltz and actor Will Peltz. Brooklyn's parents and his three younger siblings were also in attendance. (Vogue said his little sister Harper, 10, served as a flower girl during the ceremony.)

According to the first insider, David Blaine performed magic for the guests during the cocktail hour, which was held in a second tent after the ceremony.

During a lengthy speech, the insider said that the groom's father "spoke about Brooklyn being born, their family life and how great of a mom Victoria is." Vogue noted that both Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17, also gave speeches.