The 23-year-old model revealed his romantic wedding vows with another ink dedicated to "his other half"

Brooklyn Beckham Pays Sweet Tribute to Wife Nicola Peltz with New Arm Tattoo of His Wedding Vows

Brooklyn Beckham just gave a new meaning to public display of affection.

On Wednesday, the 23-year-old model took to his Instagram story to reveal a new arm tattoo of his wedding vows scripted in black ink, dedicated to wife Nicola Peltz.

As reported by Page Six, the tattoo begins with "Nicola when you walked down the aisle you took my breath away you look so beautiful tonight and always".

It goes on to read, "Let me start by saying that words cannot even describe my love for you just looking at you I see my future and it feels like a dream. You are my world and I continue to fall more in love with you every single day".

brooklyn beckham

In the paragraph, Beckham also repeatedly confesses his love for the 27-year-old model and actress, referring to her as "[his] partner [and] [his] other half", "best friend" and "[his] forever mine" while promising to "be the best partner, the best husband and man".

Beckham's new ink joins many other tattoos dedicated to Peltz, including the letter "N" on his ring finger, a sketch of her eyes on the back of his neck and the name "Gina" in honor of her late grandmother.

Peltz doesn't shy away from sharing her just married happiness either.

In May, the Deck the Halls star snapped a closer look at her stunning wedding band and engagement ring with a selfie posted to Instagram.

With her ring finger posed in front of her face, she revealed the emerald cut diamond eternity ring and her upgraded oval-cut diamond engagement ring.

Nicola Peltz Shares Close-up Of Her Dazzling Wedding Diamond Band: 'The Ring'

Brooklyn Beckham wedding Credit: German Larkin

This week, in an interview for the June 2022 digital issue of British Vogue, the husband and wife revealed that they took a page out of David Bowie and Iman's wedding book when it came to planning their own ceremony.

"Their wedding was incredible and those pictures are iconic, but the wedding we were most inspired by was Iman and David Bowie's," Peltz told the publication, referring to the musician and model's 1982 Italian celebration.

BROOKLYN AND NICOLA PELTZ BECKHAM TAKE BRITISH VOGUE INSIDE THEIR WEDDING DAY FOR THE JUNE ISSUE

The Bates Motel star also revealed that her wedding style was inspired by supermodel Claudia Schiffer.

For the big day, Peltz donned a haute couture Valentino gown designed by the house's creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. Complete with a minimal and chic silhouette and paired with a show-stopping lace train as well as matching lace veil and floral embroidered gloves, the ensemble took a year to complete. She styled her hair in a vintage half-up, half-down updo to fit her bridal aesthetic.

Brooklyn Beckham wedding Credit: German Larkin