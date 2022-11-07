Brooklyn Beckham Opens Up About Family Plans with Nicola Peltz: 'I Could Have Had Kids Yesterday!'

Brooklyn Beckham is featured in PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive issue, on stands Wednesday

By
Aili Nahas
Aili Nahas

Aili Nahas is the West Coast Deputy News Editor at PEOPLE. She is also the TV deputy in Los Angeles as well as the Weddings Editor. Aili has spent nearly two decades in the entertainment industry and 12 years at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 7, 2022 09:00 AM

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham is loving newlywed life!

The budding chef, who is featured in PEOPLE's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive issue as part of a portfolio of famous sons, opens up about his "tiny bubble" with Nicola Peltz Beckham, whom he wed in April.

"Her family lives in Florida and mine in the UK, but we have our own life out here in LA and it's really really lovely," says Beckham, whose parents are soccer star David Beckham and designer Victoria. "Just having each other's company, it's the best."

SMA Rollout - Brooklyn Beckham
Sami Drasin

Date nights at the Peltz-Beckham household range from restaurant hopping ("we love sushi," he says) to cozy nights in.

"I'm really into making fresh homemade pasta right now," says Beckham, whose specialities also include baked goods and traditional English bangers and mash. "I cook for [Nicola]. And the big thing that relaxes me is when we just lay in bed with our dogs and watch Love Island. We love it!"

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz Beckham
VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty

And when it comes to future plans to expand the family, Beckham is more than ready.

"I could have had kids yesterday," he says. "Obviously it's my wife's body, but I've always wanted to have a bunch of kids around. That's something I really want to do. And my dad was young when he had me. He was 23. And I'm 23 now. I've always wanted to be a young dad."

And Beckham says that over the years, he's learned plenty from his famous father, PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive in 2015.

SMA Rollout - Brooklyn Beckham
Sami Drasin; Harry Borden/Contour/Getty

"He's a very hard worker, and he taught me to work hard," says Beckham. "And to be nice to absolutely everyone."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A little fashion inspiration occasionally crept in too.

"I love my dad's style," says Beckham. "I think it's cool. I always used to steal his clothes. But once I was done stealing them, I wanted to come up with my own style. Baggy jeans, a tee shirt and some Vans or something like that. Very skater, early 2000s for sure."

Related Articles
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Celebrate Third Anniversary as a Couple: 'I'm So Lucky'
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Celebrate 3rd Anniversary as a Couple: 'I'm So Lucky'
PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 02: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham attend the Givenchy Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Celebrate 6 Months of Marriage: 'Love You Forever'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/Getty Images)
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz 'Always Have Each Other's Back' Despite 'Being in the Spotlight'
drew barrymore, victoria beckham
Drew Barrymore Recounts Daughter Meeting a Friend in the Park — Who Turned Out to Be Harper Beckham
Michael Phelps Father died https://www.instagram.com/p/CkGeabGpxt7/
Michael Phelps Mourns the Death of His Father: 'I Will Miss You'
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham attend GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2019 in association with HUGO BOSS at Tate Modern on September 03, 2019 in London, England.
Victoria Beckham on Son Brooklyn's 'Beautiful' Wedding: 'To See My Son Happy Means So Much'
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz
Brooklyn Beckham Says He Is 'Ready to Have Kids' with Wife Nicola Peltz: 'Can't Wait'
Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham attend a Wendy’s celebration for this summer’s Strawberry Frosty at Offsunset on August 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Ace Coordinating Couple Style in Matching Pink Looks
victoria beckham
Victoria Beckham Pokes Fun at Her Past Hairstyles in Life in Looks TikTok: 'Absolutely Not'
Brooklyn Beckham selfie. Nicola Anne Peltz Beckham/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/CikjR64ugDm/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link.
Nicola Peltz Shares Loved-Up Selfie with Husband Brooklyn Beckham Cuddling in Bed Together
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham Variety 'Power of Young Hollywood', Los Angeles, California, USA - 11 Aug 2022
Brooklyn Beckham Has 70 Tattoos Dedicated to Wife Nicola Peltz: 'She Always Cries'
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz walk the runway for VOGUE World: New York on September 12, 2022 in New York City.
Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham Make Their Runway Debut During Vogue World Show at NYFW 
Victoria Beckham/Instagram
Victoria Beckham Gets 'Overwhelmed with Emotion' at PFW Show with Brooklyn and Nicola in Front Row
Brooklyn Beckham Gets 'Married' Tattoo for wife Nicola Peltz: 'Surprised My Baby'
Brooklyn Beckham Gets 'Married' Tattoo for wife Nicola Peltz: 'Surprised My Baby'
Nicola Peltz for GRAZIA USA’
Nicola Peltz Calls the Beckhams 'Great In-Laws' as She Denies Wedding Dress Drama with Victoria
David and Victoria Beckham attend the Kent & Curwen presentation during London Fashion Week Men's January 2019 at Two Temple Place on January 6, 2019 in London, England.
Victoria Beckham Reveals Why She Removed Her Tattoo of Husband David's Initials