Brooklyn Beckham Opens Up About Family Plans with Nicola Peltz: 'I Could Have Had Kids Yesterday!'

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham is loving newlywed life!

The budding chef, who is featured in PEOPLE's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive issue as part of a portfolio of famous sons, opens up about his "tiny bubble" with Nicola Peltz Beckham, whom he wed in April.

"Her family lives in Florida and mine in the UK, but we have our own life out here in LA and it's really really lovely," says Beckham, whose parents are soccer star David Beckham and designer Victoria. "Just having each other's company, it's the best."

Date nights at the Peltz-Beckham household range from restaurant hopping ("we love sushi," he says) to cozy nights in.

"I'm really into making fresh homemade pasta right now," says Beckham, whose specialities also include baked goods and traditional English bangers and mash. "I cook for [Nicola]. And the big thing that relaxes me is when we just lay in bed with our dogs and watch Love Island. We love it!"

And when it comes to future plans to expand the family, Beckham is more than ready.

"I could have had kids yesterday," he says. "Obviously it's my wife's body, but I've always wanted to have a bunch of kids around. That's something I really want to do. And my dad was young when he had me. He was 23. And I'm 23 now. I've always wanted to be a young dad."

And Beckham says that over the years, he's learned plenty from his famous father, PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive in 2015.

"He's a very hard worker, and he taught me to work hard," says Beckham. "And to be nice to absolutely everyone."

A little fashion inspiration occasionally crept in too.

"I love my dad's style," says Beckham. "I think it's cool. I always used to steal his clothes. But once I was done stealing them, I wanted to come up with my own style. Baggy jeans, a tee shirt and some Vans or something like that. Very skater, early 2000s for sure."