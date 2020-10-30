Brooklyn Beckham and Fiancé Nicola Peltz Celebrate 1-Year Anniversary with Steamy Bathtub Photo

The couple cozied up and snapped a seductive photo to celebrate one year together

Brooklyn Beckham and fiancé Nicola Peltz celebrated one year together by snuggling up for some sexy photos in the bath.

The couple, who got engaged over the summer, each posted matching Instagram photos where they seductively lay back in a tub and share a sensual kiss. The second photo Beckham, 21, and Peltz, 25, shared showed the model kissing his soon-to-be wife on her forehead, while also revealing leftover lipstick kiss marks on her cheeks.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Happy 1 year anniversary baby. I’m the luckiest person to have you by my side x I can not wait to grow old with you and start a family with you ❤️ love you so much ❤️❤️," Beckham captioned his Instagram post.

Image zoom Credit: Brooklyn Beckham/Instagram

Peltz commented on Beckham's post saying, "i more than love you Brooklyn."

The Transformers: Age of Extinction actress wished the "love of my life" a happy anniversary in her own respective social media post. "i am the luckiest girl in the world to get to be by your side through it all," she said. "you have the most beautiful heart i’ve ever known and anyone in your life is lucky to be in it ❤️ i promise to always take care of you. i love you more everyday."

Peltz's future mother-in-law Victoria Beckham left a sweet message for the couple on the actress' Instagram tribute. "Happy anniversary!! We love u both!!! X💕," she said.

Image zoom Credit: Nicola Peltz/Instagram

Image zoom Credit: Nicola Peltz/Instagram

Beckham surprised his fiancé with an extravagant white rose arrangement designed in the shape of a heart which she shared with fans on her Instagram Story. "I'm the luckiest girl in the whole world," she said.

Then Peltz posted the beautiful floral arrangement that Beckham's family sent to the couple for their one-year anniversary. "They're so beautiful!! We love and miss you all so much!" the star wrote.

Beckham and Peltz confirmed their engagement on July 11 in a pair of matching social media posts, hours after reports about their engagement first began circulating online.

Image zoom Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz | Credit: Brooklyn Beckham/Instagram

“Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes,” Beckham wrote alongside a romantic engagement snap of the newly-engaged couple.

"You’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby," Peltz wrote alongside her post.