Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Wear Matching Valentino at 2023 Met Gala 

Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz-Beckham were a picture-perfect couple on the Met Gala carpet Monday.

Brooklyn and Nicola channeled this year's theme, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," dedicated to the late fashion designer, by wearing his signature colors: black and white.

Nicola, 28, who was outfitted in Valentino by Leslie Fremar, wore a strapless ruched white gown with a long black bow tied to her waist. She accessorized with a few layered neckpieces, including a black choker and two diamond necklaces, one of which featured a studded cross.

She also wore metallic white eyeshadow contrasted by a bold black cat eye, and a slicked-back half-up hairstyle.

Also in Valentino, Brooklyn, 24, wore an all-black suit with a sheer blouse underneath and layered MIKIMOTO pearl strands.

In conversation with La La Anthony on Vogue's carpet livestream, Nicola said of this year's theme honoring Lagerfeld, "We're so excited to be here. He is such a legend. Honestly, I'm so excited to see everyone interpret his legacy that he left behind, and do it in their own way."

Brooklyn and Nicola's most recent appearance at fashion's biggest night came shortly after their two-year wedding anniversary, but it's not their first time at the event.

After declaring their vows during a lavish Palm Beach ceremony last April (that months later saw the Peltz family involved in multiple court filings) Brooklyn and Nicola touched down in New York City to make their Met Gala entrance as a just-married couple on the famous steps.

Then, they were clad in Valentino – Brooklyn suited up in an all-beige set accessorized with a gleaming silver necklace and Nicola in an airy off-the shoulder gown and platform heels, both in the label's signature punchy hot pink hue.

Nicola felt "honored" to "feel like a princess" in another one of Piccioli's designs (of course, nothing could top her Valentino wedding gown, which featured a jaw-dropping train and intricately laced veil).

They attended their first Met Gala together in 2021, again both wearing pieces by the fashion house. "Honestly, it was the first dress I tried on and I loved it," Nicola told Vogue of her glittery pink gown.