Brooklyn Beckham Spends Thanksgiving with Fiancée Nicola Peltz and Her Family in Palm Beach

The pair celebrated their first Thanksgiving together as an engaged couple with Peltz's family in Palm Beach, Florida

Brooklyn Beckham is thankful to be by fiancée Nicola Peltz's side this Thanksgiving.

The photographer and model, 21, may come from a British background, but he's embracing the American tradition while celebrating the holiday with Peltz's family in Palm Beach, Florida.

"Nicola spent the majority of the summer with Brooklyn’s family in Europe, but they have since returned to the States. He has been staying in Palm Beach at her family home with Nicola and her family," a source tells PEOPLE. "He will definitely spend Thanksgiving there."

Beckham and Peltz celebrated their one-year anniversary as a couple just last month by sharing a seductive photo together lounging in a bathtub.

"Happy 1 year anniversary baby. I’m the luckiest person to have you by my side x I can not wait to grow old with you and start a family with you ❤️ love you so much ❤️❤️," Beckham captioned his Instagram post.

The Transformers: Age of Extinction actress, 25, wished the "love of my life" a happy anniversary in her own respective social media post.

"i am the luckiest girl in the world to get to be by your side through it all," she said. "you have the most beautiful heart i’ve ever known and anyone in your life is lucky to be in it ❤️ i promise to always take care of you. i love you more everyday."

Beckham and Peltz confirmed their engagement on July 11 in a pair of matching social media posts, hours after reports about their engagement first began circulating online.

“Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes,” Beckham wrote alongside a romantic engagement snap of the newly-engaged couple.

"You’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby," Peltz wrote alongside her post.