Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Support Victoria Beckham at Paris Fashion Week: 'A Beautiful Show!'

Nicola Peltz Beckham is continuing to shut down rumors of any bad blood between her and mother-in-law Victoria Beckham.

After Victoria posted a photo of her family — including Nicola — supporting her at her Paris Fashion Week show Friday, the model commented a sweet message under the post.

"A beautiful show! We love you! 💕" Nicola, 28, wrote.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

The Beckham crew came out in support of the family's matriarch on Friday, including husband David Beckham and children Harper Seven, 11, Cruz, 18 and Brooklyn, 23, along with Nicola. Only Romeo, 20, missed out on the family affair.

The fashion designer posted a picture of her family — all clad in black — to her Instagram, thanking them for joining her at the show.

"I couldn't do it without you, I love you all so much x," the 48-year-old model wrote in the caption. "Kisses from Paris (we miss you @romeobeckham!)."

David, 47, showed his support of his wife, posting his and the kids' excitement on his Instagram Story, including a photo of Cruz on his way to the show "supporting Mum." He also posted a flick with Harper, adding that she is "so grown up" before they headed into the show.

"You always amaze us. We are so proud 🖤" the former soccer player shared in a sweet message to Victoria over a video of models walking down the runway in her designs.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

David Beckham/instagram

Nicola and Brooklyn's appearance at Victoria's fashion show comes on the heels of the ongoing lawsuit Nicola's father, Nelson Peltz, is involved in with two of the couple's wedding planners from their 2022 nuptials.

There were also previous rumors about drama between Nicola and Victoria when Nicola wore a Valentino dress for her wedding instead of a Victoria Beckham design. Nicola has since denied the rumors, including in an interview with Variety last year, where she shared the decision came down to timing and the Valentino team creating the dress of her dreams.