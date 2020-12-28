The pair, who got engaged in July, spent the holidays with their families

Brooklyn Beckham and Fiancée Nicola Peltz Spent First Christmas After Their Engagement Apart

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz spent their first Christmas as an engaged couple the 2020 way — socially distanced.

The duo, who got engaged over the summer, did not spend the holiday together, as Brooklyn celebrated with mom Victoria Beckham, dad David Beckham, brothers Romeo, 18, and Cruz, 15, and sister Harper, 9, in the U.K. while Nicola hunkered down with her family in Palm Beach, Florida, a source tells PEOPLE.

On Friday, Victoria, 46, shared a photo of her family wearing matching silk pajamas (and a Santa hat for her former soccer star husband!) with the caption, "Merry Christmas everybody! Sending lots of love from us all x family time is so precious x kisses @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven x 🎄"

Nicola, 25, recently suggested that she and Brooklyn, 21, were spending the holiday apart when she shared a sweet screenshot of a 12-hour FaceTime conversation with her fiancé, Mirror UK reported on Dec. 18. "we fall asleep on the phone together every single night," she wrote on Instagram.

The couple most recently spent Thanksgiving together with a small group of Peltz's family members in Palm Beach. "Nicola spent the majority of the summer with Brooklyn’s family in Europe, but they have since returned to the States. He has been staying in Palm Beach at her family home with Nicola and her family," a source told PEOPLE at the time.

Beckham popped the question to Peltz in July, and the couple confirmed their engagement with matching Instagram posts shared on July 11.

“Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes,” Beckham wrote alongside a romantic engagement snap of the newly-engaged couple.

“I am the luckiest man in the world,” Beckham added. “I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ❤️ I love you baby xx.”

In her own post, Peltz said: "You’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby."

Beckham's family was over-the-moon to see that the star found his perfect match. "He's so happy — they are both so happy," said Victoria of her son and the actress, who began dating last fall. "[Nicola] is just wonderful."

"It's nice with everything that has gone on this year that Brooklyn has found his soulmate and the lady he wants to spend the rest of his life with, during this time there's been so much uncertainty and that everything felt a little bit sad. So we are very happy and very excited," she added. "What will I wear?"