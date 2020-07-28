The couple shared sweet pics from their engagement after Brooklyn Beckham popped the question earlier this month

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Give an Intimate Glimpse Inside Their Engagement in New Photos

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are still feeling that newly-engaged bliss.

Nearly three weeks after Beckham, 21, proposed to Peltz, 25, the couple both shared intimate photos taken as they celebrated their engagement.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the first photo shared by Beckham, Peltz is seen wrapping her arms around him in a passionate embrace. In the other pics, which seem to be from the engagement, the couple share a romantic kiss and sit face-to-face holding hands. Another shot shows Peltz sweetly hugging her dad, billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz.

Image zoom Brooklyn Beckham/Instagram

Image zoom Nicola Peltz/Instagram

Image zoom Brooklyn Beckham/Instagram

"Can’t imagine a life without you baby ❤️ you make me feel so special and make me laugh all the time x I will always take care of you and will always have your back ❤️❤️," Beckham captioned his slideshow of photos shared on Instagram.

Image zoom Brooklyn Beckham/Instagram

Peltz shared some more photos including one where she and Beckham are standing in a circle with her older brother Bradley Peltz, 30, happily wrapping their arms around each other.

"brooklyn you’re my world," she wrote, to which her fiancé commented, "Love you so so much baby xxxx."

Beckham and Peltz confirmed their engagement in a pair of matching social media posts on July 11 hours after reports about their engagement first began circulating online. WP Diamonds' president and diamond expert, Andrew Brown, tells PEOPLE it looks like the ring Beckham gave Peltz is a "5-carat emerald-cut diamond on a simple, thin band."

Image zoom

“Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes,” Beckham wrote alongside a romantic engagement snap of the pair.

“I am the luckiest man in the world,” the eldest child of David and Victoria Beckham added. “I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ❤️ I love you baby xx.”

In her own announcement post, Peltz said: "You’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby."