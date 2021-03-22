Brooklyn Beckham and Fiancée Nicola Peltz Take Racy Topless Bathroom Selfie: 'Love You Baby'

The engaged couple continue to share their romance on social media

Brooklyn Beckham and fiancée Nicola Peltz are continuing to share their romance with the world.

The young couple has posted no shortage of sweet messages to each other on social media, and on Monday, Beckham, 22, and Peltz, 26, gave fans a peek into their personal life by sharing a revealing bathroom selfie.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Beckham posted the photo where he and Peltz stood topless in the bathroom with his arms wrapped lovingly around his soon-to-be wife. Although the couple didn't appear to be clothed, they still were covered up just enough in the photo thanks to some items sitting on their bathroom counter.

The photographer and model captioned the loving selfie by saying, "My safe place x @nicolaannepeltz Love you baby."

Peltz reposted the photo on her own Instagram Story and replied, "🥺 mine."

The Transformers: Age of Extinction actress later posted a video on Instagram that showed herself modeling on the beach with Beckham serving as her photographer. He commented, "The most beautiful person to photograph ❤️❤️❤️."

Brooklyn proposed to Peltz last summer and they confirmed their engagement in July. "Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes," Beckham wrote alongside a romantic snap. "I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ❤️ I love you baby xx."

"You've made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can't wait to spend the rest of my life by your side," added Peltz. "Your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby."

Brooklyn Beckham Nicola Peltz Image zoom Credit: Brooklyn Beckham/Instagram

Shortly after their engagement, the couple celebrated their one year anniversary in October. They each posted matching Instagram photos of them snuggling up in a bathtub and sharing a sensual kiss.