Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz got engaged in July 2020, after first making their relationship public that January

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Were 'Very Happy' and 'Sneaking Kisses' During Pre-Wedding Party: Source

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are getting ready to say "I do!"

The couple, who is set to wed on Saturday in Palm Beach, Florida, enjoyed a pre-wedding party on Friday, where they were joined by family and friends ahead of their nuptials.

"Brooklyn and Nicola looked very happy and were walking around holding hands the whole night and sneaking kisses," a source tells PEOPLE of the festivities.

The insider details that the happy couple wore matching white suits and were joined for the evening by a group of A-list pals, including Serena and Venus Williams, Marc Anthony, Jordana Brewster, Gordon Ramsey, and Eva Longoria, to name a few.

The source also notes there were believed to be around 500 guests in attendance at the event, which took place at an elaborate "guest house" where food stations and a bar were featured.

Beckham, 23, and Peltz, 27, got engaged in July 2020, after first making their relationship public that January. The pair shared their happy news on social weeks later, each gushing about the other in their captions.

"Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes," Beckham wrote alongside a romantic engagement snap of the pair on Instagram that also showed off the Transformers: Age of Extinction actress' stunning diamond sparkler. "I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ❤️ I love you baby xx."

"You've made me the luckiest girl in the world," said Peltz, captioning the same pic in her post. "I can't wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. Your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby 🥰."

Additionally, they've even cemented their love in ink, with Peltz getting a tattoo of Beckham's name on her upper back in cursive, while the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham has a number of tattoos in honor of the actress, including one of her late grandmother's name.

Beckham and Peltz initially planned on tying the knot prior to 2022, but postponed their big day due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"If COVID wasn't a thing we'd have liked to have been married already, and it has been a bit difficult," Beckham said in an interview with Hello! in November 2021.

Leading up to their big day, the couple sat down with British Vogue for a flirty game of "Mr. and Mrs," touching upon a wide range of topics about their relationship, including who is the best dancer (Beckham) and who is the best dresser (Peltz).

And while both agreed that Peltz — who is the daughter of businessman dad Nelson Peltz and model mother Claudia Heffner — was most excited about tying the knot, she did admit that she was "terrified for the first dance," claiming "I can't dance."