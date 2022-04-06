The couple, who got engaged in July 2020, played a flirty game of "Mr. and Mrs." with British Vogue answering questions about their relationship ahead of their upcoming nuptials

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Admit That He Is 'More Likely to Cry' on Their Wedding Day

Time for a soon-to-be newlywed game!

With their wedding fast approaching, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz offered a glimpse into their relationship during a flirty game of "Mr. And Mrs." filmed by British Vogue that touched upon a wide range of topics about their relationship.

The first round of competition featured quick-fire questions about the couple's relationship, beginning with simple questions like "Who is the best dancer?" — which they agreed is Beckham — and "Who has the best dress sense?" — which they agreed is Peltz.

Though the two didn't see eye-to-eye on who is most vain and who was first to fall in love, Beckham, 23, and Peltz agreed that Peltz was pegged as the one that is "more likely to initiate an argument" while Beckham is "more likely to cry on the wedding day."

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Play a Flirty Game of “Mr. And Mrs.” Ahead of Wedding Credit: British Vogue / YouTube

"I'm being truthful here," Peltz, 27, told British Vogue after admitting to being more likely to start a fight than her fiancé, whose parents are soccer star David Beckham and singer Victoria Beckham. "I feel like I'm under a British Vogue oath."

When asked who is the most excited about the wedding, the couple agreed once again — this time simultaneously holding up both paddles.

"I'd say both," Peltz said with a smile as the couple finished the round.

In round 2, Beckham and Peltz were tested on their knowledge of each other. Beckham quickly stumped Peltz with his ideal three-course meal, which he said is a "pint of prawns, pie and mash, [and] spotted dick."

Peltz — who guessed fries, bangers and mash and "more of that" — was appalled.

"What? Ew!" she exclaimed in the clip. "If we went on a date and you ordered that, I'm sorry, no. That has never happened!"

Beckham nailed the next question, which asked him to identify his fiancée's ideal date night. "Staying in, face mask, Gilmore Girls," Beckham said while reading off of his paper.

Peltz bounced back by correctly answering the third question, which asked her to recall Beckham's most embarrassing memory in which he farted as a child at school.

Beckham said he was reading aloud during his library class when someone went behind his chair and pulled it back, leading him to fart in front of his peers. The model said, " it like echoed throughout the whole class" before adding "I'm like sweating."

"Oh my god I'm actually sweating," Peltz added. "I'm sweating, look at my face!

Beckham hit another home run by correctly guessing that Peltz is most excited about getting married to him on their wedding day. But Peltz struck out when she was tasked with guessing which part of the wedding is Beckham is most nervous about, selecting the first dance over his speech.

"I'm great at dancing, I'm not nervous about that!" Beckham said, to which Peltz replied, "I'm terrified for the first dance," and "I can't dance."

Beckham was eventually tripped up when asked what Peltz's dream honeymoon would consist of, though his financée felt he deserve a point for his answer.

"I wrote South of France. What'd you write?" she asked. Beckham responded with, "I said Europe, and then have your family join us and then Lychee martinis."

The model also missed the name of Peltz's first move, Deck the Halls, and her guilty pleasure, Gilmore Girls.

In the end, however, Beckham outscored his soon-to-be wife, who protested the results. "Huh, no! No, that's fake! I've been so honest in this video," she exclaimed upon learning she'd lost.

"I mean I just know you so bloody well," Beckham quipped. "I just said I popped [farted] in front of the whole world, I bloody deserve to win, alright?"

"No, you, no," Peltz jokingly responded. "I will not accept that."

Beckham proposed to Peltz in July 2020 after first making their relationship public that January.

"Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes," Brooklyn wrote alongside a romantic engagement snap of the pair on Instagram that also showed off the Transformers: Age of Extinction actress' stunning diamond sparkler.