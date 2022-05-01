The newlyweds said "I do" in a lavish ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida, on April 9

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Hold Hands in New York in First Public Outing Since Getting Married

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz make two good-looking newlyweds!

The young couple, who tied the knot in a lavish Palm Beach ceremony on April 9, were spotted out in New York for the first time since they said "I do," sweetly holding hands as they strolled through the city on Saturday.

Their outing also offered a glimpse of the couples' gorgeous wedding bands, which they wore proudly on their ring fingers.

For the casual day out, Beckham, 23, showed off his growing collection of tattoos in a brown graphic T-shirt, carpenter jeans, and low-top white sneakers.

Peltz, 27, opted for a more glamorous day-off ensemble, rocking black heeled sandals, a slinky black one-shoulder top, and low rise, wide-leg dark jeans. She accessorized with an on-trend puffy shoulder bag and futuristic sunglasses on her head, also choosing to wear a protective black mask.

In addition to holding hands, Beckham also held his hands on Peltz's shoulder, clearly aware of his wife and remaining close to her as they walked the busy street.

Peltz and Beckham tied the knot on April 9, after an engagement of nearly two years, in a lavish Palm Beach, Florida ceremony. Peltz stunned in a custom Valentino gown for the nuptials, paired with elegant elbow-length gloves.

Since their big day, the duo have been excitedly taking on all things husband and wife, from matching wedding bands to taking each other's names.

Beckham recently posted to Instagram to shout out his "wifey," and revealed that both he and Peltz had updated their Instagram handles to read brooklynpeltzbeckham and nicolaannepeltzbeckham, respectively. When they first posted photos from their wedding, both Beckham and Peltz used the caption "Mr. & Mrs. Peltz Beckham."

Becoming husband and wife has also meant embracing each other's existing families, and Beckham had some heartfelt words for Peltz's brother Diesel in celebration of his birthday on April 30.

Alongside a sweet black-and-white photo shared on Beckham's Instagram Story of Diesel helping to adjust his tie, Beckham expressed his gratitude and love for his new brother-in-law.

"Happy birthday buddy. Thank you for introducing me to my wife," Beckham captioned the shot. "Love you man."

Beckham has nine new in-laws in Peltz's siblings, who include actor Will Peltz and former professional hockey player Brad Peltz, all children of hedge fund billionaire Nelson Peltz. Beckham and Peltz's wedding took place on the Peltz family estate in Palm Beach.

Peltz herself has also made it a priority to get close with Beckham's family, including dad David Beckham and mom Victoria Beckham.