Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz tied the knot on Saturday in Palm Beach, Florida in an elegant black-tie affair

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Share First Images from Their Wedding Day: See the Photos!

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have given an inside glimpse into their wedding festivities.

The couple tied the knot Saturday in Palm Beach, Florida, in an elegant black-tie affair held on Nicola's family estate. The next evening, they posted photos from their special day — which were captured by British Vogue — on their Instagram accounts.

Nicola, 27, and Brooklyn, 23, were captured walking hand-in-hand wearing their wedding best as they made their way through a crowd in one black-and-white snap.

"Mr. & Mrs. Peltz Beckham," they both captioned the loving photo.

The newlyweds also shared another pic of Nicola in her stunning Valentino couture gown, with Brooklyn captioning his post: "My beautiful bride ❤️❤️," as the actress's caption described the look as "my dream dress."

The Transformers: Age of Extinction star then shared another photo on her Instagram feed of herself standing before her new husband, shouting out her style team for making the moment memorable.

"Even after ten years of collaborating it never gets old," she wrote, tagging makeup artist Kate Lee and hairstylist Adir Abergel.

Both Brooklyn and Nicola also paid tribute to various family members in Instagram posts as well.

"Thank you for the most beautiful weekend of my life," Nicola wrote alongside a photo of herself and her father, businessman Nelson Peltz. "You're the wind beneath my wings ❤️."

Brooklyn, meanwhile, honored the men in his life, posting a picture of himself with father David Beckham and younger brothers Romeo and Cruz.

"The boys," the Cookin' with Brooklyn host captioned a shot of the group walking in their tuxes.

Brooklyn and Nicola planned a multi-day celebration with guests arriving on Friday for welcome cocktails ahead of Saturday afternoon's wedding and reception. The nuptials included a traditional Jewish ceremony, with Nicola's grandmother serving as her maid of honor, a source previously told PEOPLE exclusively.

According to the insider, orchids hung from the ceiling for the chuppah while the "short but sweet" ceremony also featured an elevated runway, with water and floating flowers on each side. The bride and groom exchanged their own vows in front of nearly 600 guests and a rabbi.

Vogue reported that Nicola walked down the aisle with her dad to a live rendition of "Songbird" by the artist Sekou. The performance, the outlet said, featured a string orchestra that is part of a musical program conceived by ALR Music.

Alongside Nicola's father, other guests from her side at the event included her model mother Claudia Heffner, as well as her seven siblings, including professional hockey player Brad Peltz and actor Will Peltz. Brooklyn's mother, Victoria Beckham, and little sister Harper were also in attendance. (Vogue said Harper, 10, served as a flower girl during the ceremony).

According to the one insider, David Blaine performed magic for the guests during the cocktail hour, which was held in a second tent after the ceremony.

During a lengthy speech, the insider said that the groom's father "spoke about Brooklyn being born, their family life and how great of a mom Victoria is." Vogue noted that both Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17 also gave speeches as well.

In lieu of gifts, Nicola's father asked for donations to be made in support of Ukraine during his wedding speech, the source told PEOPLE.

According to Vogue, Brooklyn and Nicola had their first dance to "Only Fools Rush in," performed by rising South African artist Lloyiso.

Marc Anthony also performed four songs for the happy couple towards the end of the evening at the reception, held in the third tent. "The stage literally rotated around and there he was!" a source told PEOPLE.

Brooklyn and Nicola got engaged in July 2020 after first taking their relationship public that January, announcing the happy news on social media.

"Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes," Brooklyn wrote alongside a romantic engagement snap of the pair on Instagram that also showed off the Transformers: Age of Extinction actress' stunning diamond sparkler. "I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ❤️ I love you baby xx."

"You've made me the luckiest girl in the world," Nicola echoed, using the same pic in her post. "I can't wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. Your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby 🥰."

They've even honored their love in ink, with Nicola tattooing Beckham's name on her upper back in cursive and Brooklyn adding a number of tattoos in honor of the actress, including one of her late grandmother's name.

Brooklyn and Nicola planned on getting married earlier than 2022, but postponed their big day due to the coronavirus pandemic.