Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Celebrate First Thanksgiving as a Married Couple: 'So Grateful'

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham celebrated their first Thanksgiving as a married couple this year and shared a handful of sweet snaps on Instagram to commemorate the occasion.

In a series of photos posted on Instagram over the holiday weekend, Nicola wrote, "So grateful - Happy Thanksgiving. Love you."

The snaps show the couple on screen, Brooklyn smoking cigars with her brother Bradley Peltz, her dad, billionaire Nelson Peltz, puffing a cigar, going for a walk on the beach, a young child with plates of food, and a tattoo that reads in part "do it well - or not at all."

The newlyweds also invited pals — including Selena Gomez — to join them for a Friendsgiving dinner, which Nicola shared on Instagram and TikTok. Brooklyn shared the Instagram as well, adding another photo of his wife to show gratitude for her love.

"Today I am thankful for my absolutely gorgeous wife. XX. Love you baby," Brooklyn posted. "Thankful for everything you do. X. You're the best."

Nicola responded, "Thankful for you."

Casually clad Brooklyn, 23, was mixing ingredients in a bowl, and peeling and chopping an onion in the kitchen in the video posted, while Nicola, 27, floated around the kitchen chatting and posing with friends, including Gomez, who laughed when she is kissed on the lips by their newest dog Lamb.

"Fish and chips with @nicolaannepeltzbeckham and @selenagomez @bradleygpeltz @raquellestevens," the budding chef wrote in the caption.

While this was just the Peltz Beckhams' first Thanksgiving as a married couple, Brooklyn wouldn't be too bothered if next year's expanded to include a baby.

"I could have had kids yesterday," Brooklyn, whose famous parents are Victoria Beckham and David Beckham, told PEOPLE when he was featured in PEOPLE's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive issue. "Obviously it's my wife's body, but I've always wanted to have a bunch of kids around. That's something I really want to do. And my dad was young when he had me. He was 23. And I'm 23 now. I've always wanted to be a young dad."

Brooklyn has learned a lot from famous dad, he shared. "He's a very hard worker, and he taught me to work hard," Brooklyn shared with PEOPLE. "And to be nice to absolutely everyone."

The chef, who is featured as part of a portfolio of famous sons, also opened up about his "tiny bubble."

"Her family lives in Florida and mine in the UK, but we have our own life out here in LA and it's really really lovely," he shared. "Just having each other's company, it's the best."

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Date nights at the Peltz Beckham household range from restaurant hopping ("we love sushi," he told PEOPLE) to cozy nights in.

"I'm really into making fresh homemade pasta right now," said Brooklyn, whose specialties also include baked goods and traditional English bangers and mash. "I cook for [Nicola]. And the big thing that relaxes me is when we just lay in bed with our dogs and watch Love Island. We love it!"