Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Celebrate First Thanksgiving as a Married Couple: 'So Grateful'

The couple, who wed in April, shared the day with family and friends, including Selena Gomez

By
Published on November 28, 2022 03:45 PM
nicola peltz, brooklyn beckham
Photo: nicola peltz/instagram

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham celebrated their first Thanksgiving as a married couple this year and shared a handful of sweet snaps on Instagram to commemorate the occasion.

In a series of photos posted on Instagram over the holiday weekend, Nicola wrote, "So grateful - Happy Thanksgiving. Love you."

The snaps show the couple on screen, Brooklyn smoking cigars with her brother Bradley Peltz, her dad, billionaire Nelson Peltz, puffing a cigar, going for a walk on the beach, a young child with plates of food, and a tattoo that reads in part "do it well - or not at all."

The newlyweds also invited pals — including Selena Gomez — to join them for a Friendsgiving dinner, which Nicola shared on Instagram and TikTok. Brooklyn shared the Instagram as well, adding another photo of his wife to show gratitude for her love.

"Today I am thankful for my absolutely gorgeous wife. XX. Love you baby," Brooklyn posted. "Thankful for everything you do. X. You're the best."

Nicola responded, "Thankful for you."

Casually clad Brooklyn, 23, was mixing ingredients in a bowl, and peeling and chopping an onion in the kitchen in the video posted, while Nicola, 27, floated around the kitchen chatting and posing with friends, including Gomez, who laughed when she is kissed on the lips by their newest dog Lamb.

"Fish and chips with @nicolaannepeltzbeckham and @selenagomez @bradleygpeltz @raquellestevens," the budding chef wrote in the caption.

While this was just the Peltz Beckhams' first Thanksgiving as a married couple, Brooklyn wouldn't be too bothered if next year's expanded to include a baby.

"I could have had kids yesterday," Brooklyn, whose famous parents are Victoria Beckham and David Beckham, told PEOPLE when he was featured in PEOPLE's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive issue. "Obviously it's my wife's body, but I've always wanted to have a bunch of kids around. That's something I really want to do. And my dad was young when he had me. He was 23. And I'm 23 now. I've always wanted to be a young dad."

Brooklyn has learned a lot from famous dad, he shared. "He's a very hard worker, and he taught me to work hard," Brooklyn shared with PEOPLE. "And to be nice to absolutely everyone."

The chef, who is featured as part of a portfolio of famous sons, also opened up about his "tiny bubble."

"Her family lives in Florida and mine in the UK, but we have our own life out here in LA and it's really really lovely," he shared. "Just having each other's company, it's the best."

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 02: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham attend the Givenchy Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)
Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Date nights at the Peltz Beckham household range from restaurant hopping ("we love sushi," he told PEOPLE) to cozy nights in.

"I'm really into making fresh homemade pasta right now," said Brooklyn, whose specialties also include baked goods and traditional English bangers and mash. "I cook for [Nicola]. And the big thing that relaxes me is when we just lay in bed with our dogs and watch Love Island. We love it!"

Related Articles
Thomas Rhett Shares Family Photo from Christmas Tree Lot as He Reflects on Thanksgiving
Thomas Rhett Shares Sweet Family Photo from Christmas Tree Lot as He Reflects on Thanksgiving
Bradley Cooper and Irina Spend Thanksgiving Together amid Rumors of Reconciliation: 'Irina Is Very Happy'
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Spend Thanksgiving Together: She Is 'Very Happy' (Sources)
Kate Hudson Thanksgiving
Kate Hudson Snaps Thanksgiving Selfie with Son Ryder and Daughter Rani: 'Great-ful Weekend'
carolina-herrera-fragrance-tout
The Best Limited Edition Holiday Beauty Gifts
Guy Fieri and family
Guy Fieri Says He 'Could Not Be More Proud' of His Sons and Nephew on Their Family Thanksgiving
Fredrik Eklund
Fredrik Eklund Takes Daughter on 'Special' Yearly Trip without Twin Brother Over Thanksgiving
Henry Golding Thanksgiving
Henry Golding Shares Adorable Thanksgiving Photo with Daughter Lyla, 20 Months: 'Very Thankful'
Blake Lively Shows Off Her Thanksgiving Pies
Pregnant Blake Lively Proudly Shows Off the 3 Pies She Made for Thanksgiving
Brook Shields Family
Brooke Shields Shares Sweet Family Photo with Her Two Daughters on Thanksgiving: 'My Heart'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by David Richard/AP/Shutterstock (13639878y) Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady warms up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Cleveland Buccaneers Browns Football, Cleveland, United States - 27 Nov 2022
Tampa Bay and Tom Brady Lose Game Following First Thanksgiving Since Gisele Bündchen Divorce
SAN MARINO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: (L-R) Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Jennifer Lopez Shares Sweet Photo of Son Max Laying on Husband Ben Affleck: '#Family'
Lea Michele performs "Don't Rain on My Parade" from her Broadway Show "Funny Girl" at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Lea Michele Spends Thanksgiving with Family After Macy's Parade Performance: 'So Much to Be Thankful for'
Thanksgiving. https://www.instagram.com/p/ClbcmIOLO2i/ Nick Carter/Instagram
Nick Carter Spends 'Quality Time with All Our Loved Ones' on Thanksgiving After Brother Aaron's Death
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 06: NFL player J. J. Watt attends the 5th Annual NFL Honors at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on February 6, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)
J.J. Watt Celebrates First Thanksgiving as Father: 'More to Be Thankful for Than Ever'
aj mclean
AJ McLean Shows Off Family Style with Wife Rochelle and Daughters in Thanksgiving Photo: 'Thankful'
Lindsay Arnold pregnancy
Pregnant Lindsay Arnold Celebrates Thanksgiving with Family: 'So Blessed and Grateful This Year'