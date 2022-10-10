Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Celebrate 6 Months of Marriage: 'Love You Forever'

"[I] wouldn't choose anyone else to live life with," Brooklyn Beckham wrote in a sweet tribute to his wife Nicola Peltz on Instagram Sunday

By
Published on October 10, 2022 09:56 PM
PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 02: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham attend the Givenchy Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)
Photo: Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham are half-way to their first anniversary.

On Sunday, the Cooking with Brooklyn host, 23, posted a sweet Instagram tribute to his wife in honor of their milestone six months of marriage, sharing a throwback photo of the Transformers: Age of Extinction actress, 27, from their wedding day in April.

"6 months with my best friend x wouldn't choose anyone else to live life with xx love you forever," Brooklyn wrote in the caption. "You are the absolute love of my life xx."

In the comments section, Nicola replied, "I love you baby so so so much!!"

The image shows a shot of Nicola from behind as she stood at the altar wearing custom Valentino Couture, saying her "I do" to Brooklyn.

The Bates Motel actress also honored her husband on Sunday by sharing a couple of black-and-white pictures of the pair in their wedding looks to commemorate the occasion. "6 months as your wife and forever to go. I love you so much baby," she captioned the post.

Echoing the same sentiment, Brooklyn commented: "Couldn't live life without you xx you continue to make me a better person everyday xxx."

The couple first met in 2019, and made their relationship public in early 2020. Brooklyn popped the question in July 2020, calling Nicola his "soulmate." In an Instagram post announcing the engagement, he promised to be "the best husband and best daddy one day."

They wed earlier this year in a lavish ceremony at Peltz's family estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Brooklyn's famous family was all in attendance — parents Victoria Beckham, David Beckham, siblings Romeo, 20, Cruz, 17, and Harper, 11. Peltz's businessman dad Nelson Peltz, her model mother Claudia Heffner, and her seven siblings, including professional hockey player Brad Peltz and actor Will Peltz, were also present.

Speaking to Vogue Hong Kong in an interview for the September cover, Nicola and Brooklyn opened up about what makes their bond so strong when asked how they respond to "external commentary and pressure."

RELATED: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Say Wedding Looks Were Inspired by David Bowie and Iman

"We always have each other's back, no matter what. At the end of the day, we're best friends, and we wouldn't have it any other way," said the couple at the time. "We don't think about our relationship as being in the spotlight, we just think about us as being in a relationship."

Last month, the newlyweds, who are known for their coordinating couple style, made their runway debut at New York Fashion Week for VOGUE World: New York.

