Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Gush Over Each Other on Anniversary: 'Here's to Many More'

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are celebrating their first year of marriage!

After tying the knot at an elegant black-tie affair held on Peltz's family estate on April 9, 2022, the couple marked their first year together as husband and wife by penning sweet tributes to one another on Instagram.

"1 year ago today, I married my best friend," wrote Beckham, 24, alongside a photo of him kissing Peltz, 28. "I am the luckiest person to be able to call you my wife."

In his post, the aspiring young chef gushed over his wife by calling her "my everything."

"I am the luckiest person on this earth to be able to wake up next to your gorgeous face every morning," he continued in the caption of his post. "Here's to many more years, baby."

"I love you so so so much x here's to having as much fun when we are old as we are now young ❤️❤️."

Peltz reciprocated the love by leaving a comment in her husband's post that read, "I love you soooo much!! 🥹🥹🥹 this is so cute!!! I love being your wife💖💖💖💖"

On Sunday, Peltz also wrote a heartfelt message to her husband alongside a carousel of images of the couple's Easter celebration with her parents-in-law, Victoria and David Beckham.

"I can't believe it's been a year since I walked down the aisle 🥹 I love you so much, baby," wrote Peltz. "I love being your wife. I couldn't imagine my life without you 💘 you are everything I've ever dreamt of, and I'm so happy I got my life with you. Today was so amazing celebrating with our families!"

In the post, the actress shared photos of the two holding a white cake decorated with Polaroid pictures.

She added: "I hope everyone had a beautiful Easter! (I also surprised my naunni with a rescue puppy 😭😭 and she was so happy!) 🥰🐣💘🫶🏻✨💖."

Beckham's famous mom, 48, took to Instagram to share some photos from the celebration alongside a message to the couple, writing: "We love you @brooklynpeltzbeckham @nicolaannepeltzbeckham @davidbeckham."

In the comment section, Peltz replied, "Today was so fun! We love you so much 💖💖"

Peltz and Beckham got engaged in July 2020 after going public with their relationship in January of that year. In a digital feature for Variety in November, Beckham expressed that the couple often discusses whether they think their first child will be a boy or a girl, but are not planning to start a family soon.

"I'm ready to have kids, but I always tell my wife, whenever you want," he told the outlet. "She thinks we're going to have a boy first."