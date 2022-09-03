Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz 'Always Have Each Other's Back' Despite 'Being in the Spotlight'

"At the end of the day we're best friends," Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz told Vogue Hong Kong as they opened up about their relationship in an interview for the September cover

Published on September 3, 2022
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/Getty Images)
Photo: Gotham/Getty

Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz recently opened up about what makes their bond so strong when asked how they respond to "external commentary and pressure" of being in the spotlight for their Vogue Hong Kong September cover interview.

"We always have each other's back, no matter what. At the end of the day, we're best friends, and we wouldn't have it any other way," said the couple, wed in April. "We don't think about our relationship as being in the spotlight, we just think about us as being in a relationship."

Peltz, 27, previously told Tatler that Brooklyn, 23, whose parents are David and Victoria Beckham, felt "a lot of pressure to please people with his career and he didn't love it," until he found his calling in the kitchen and launched his Facebook Watch show Cookin' with Brooklyn.

"You can tell that when Brooklyn's in the kitchen he's in heaven," she said, adding: "Ever since the pandemic, all he's wanted to talk about is being in the kitchen, so I just started filming him one day. I said, 'This is what you love.'"

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz
Kevin Mazur/Getty

The Bates Motel actress also opened up about how he parents helped her overcome other people's opinions when she decided to pursue acting.

"My dad always says, 'I don't care what you do in life, as long as you are fully committed and you work,'" Peltz said, recalling that they told her: "'The only way we'll support you is if you do not allow the rejection to upset you.'"

Beckham announced his engagement to Peltz in July 2020 after they made their relationship public earlier that year in January.

"Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world," he wrote on Instagram. "I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you baby xx."

The couple got married this year in April at her family's beachfront estate in Palm Beach, Fla.

