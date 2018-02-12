Brooklyn Beckham's latest body artwork is dedicated to a special woman in his life: mom Victoria Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham Adds to His Tattoo Collection with a Dedication to 'Mum' Victoria Beckham

While the rest of his siblings – Romeo, 15, Cruz, 12, and Harper, 6 – were sitting front row at their mother’s Autumn/Winter 2018 New York Fashion Week show on Sunday morning, Brooklyn showed his support in a very permanent way. He shared a black and white photo of a new tattoo on his upper arm, a heart adorned with flowers and a banner that reads “Mum.”

“Cheers to this man x another amazing one,” the 18-year-old captioned the snap, tagging tattoo artist Dr. Woo, who is also responsible for a number of Brooklyn’s body art.

This isn’t the first member of the family that Brooklyn has permanently documented his love for. His first tattoo was a Native American wearing a traditional headdress “just like dads.”

In December, he had a series of numbers celebrating the birth years of his younger brothers and sister done.

David, 42, also showed some love for his family on his skin, sporting ink for each of his four children.

“Apparently Harper is allowed to scribble on daddy,” the athlete wrote on Instagram debuting his palm tattoo, a doodle by his daughter of a stick figure wearing a dress, standing next to a heart.

He also tattooed “We Love You Daddy” on his left ribcage.