The 15-year-old son of Victoria and David Beckham stars in a new spread with British model Jean Campbell

Is anyone shocked that Victoria and David Beckham‘s children are naturals in front of the camera? (Their genetic gene pool is very blessed.) And it looks like their eldest son Brooklyn Beckham is happily forging his own path in the modeling world. After making his fashionable debut earlier this year, Brooklyn has landed another gig in the New York Times‘s style magazine, T. Take a look at the photos, below.

The 15-year-old star joins young British model Jean Campbell in the stylish spread, shot by famed fashion photographer Bruce Weber on the shores of Montauk, New York, with the goal of evoking the “carefree splendor of youth” for the magazine’s Winter Travel issue.

Styled by Joe McKenna, Brooklyn seemed to channel his inner greaser (or a Williamsburg hipster), sporting a slicked-back do, a crisp, clean white tee and a pair of vintage-inspired horn-rimmed glasses, which he wore in almost every shot.

We wonder if the teen got any tips from his younger brother Romeo, who is continuing his role as a model for Burberry (check out a peek at his new holiday campaign!). Or maybe he seeks advice from girlfriend Chloë Grace Moretz who is a high-fashion magazine vet by now. Regardless, we can’t wait to see where he shows up next. (Fashion Week, perhaps?)

What do you think of the photos? Do you think Brooklyn should pursue a career in modeling? Share your thoughts in the comment section below!

–Sarah Kinonen