Brooklyn Beckham Honors His Siblings Romeo, Cruz and Harper with New Finger Tattoos

Brooklyn Beckham is adding to his sibling-inspired tattoo collection!

On Tuesday, the photographer, 20, revealed his fresh ink, which like another tattoo of his, honors his three siblings — brothers Romeo, 17, Cruz, 14, and youngest sister Harper, 8.

Brooklyn took to his Instagram stories to show off his new ink, which features his three siblings’ names on the inside of his ring, middle and pinky finger. In descending age order from the middle finger to the pinky, Cruz is written in thick, legible font, Romeo is featured in a lighter shade and Harper’s ink is even lighter on the edge of his hand.

His new three-part tattoo joins the other ink on his hand, including a “1975” for his father David Beckham’s birth year and a sword.

In fact, a lot of Brooklyn’s body art honors his family, and the 20-year-old even has another tattoo dedicated to his siblings.

In December 2017, the 20-year-old honored his two brothers and little sister by tattooing their birth years (Romeo in 2002, Cruz in 2005 and Harper a little later in 2011) above his elbow.

Tattoo artist Mr. K, of Bang Bang Tattoo in New York City, shared a photo of the ink on his Instagram page, writing, “his siblings 0 2 0 5 1 1 @brooklynbeckham ✨thanks brotha🙏🏼 #brooklynbeckham #mrktattoo#bangbangnyc.”

Brooklyn rotates between artists, from Mr. K to celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo and Mark Mahoney of the Shamrock Social Club in Hollywood. He has more than a 14 tattoos, including Native American chief on his bicep from Mahoney, an intricate eagle on his left hand and a camera on his other bicep from Dr. Woo.

And tattoos run in the Beckham family. Brooklyn followed in his father’s footsteps, who got “buster” tatted on his neck in honor of the eldest Beckham child as one of his over 40 tattoos.

The soccer player also has two tattoos on his neck honoring his baby girl that read “Pretty Lady” (her nickname) and “Harper.” And David wears a “99” tattoo to represent the year he and Victoria Beckham tied the knot.