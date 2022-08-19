Brooklyn Beckham Has 70 Tattoos Dedicated to Wife Nicola Peltz: 'She Always Cries'

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham has no problem wearing his love for his wife on his skin.

The heavily tattooed 23-year-old has dozens of tattoos dedicated to wife Nicola Peltz Beckham, whom he married in April in Palm Beach, Fla. In fact, Brooklyn told USA Today on Thursday that of his 100 tattoos, about 70 of them are for Nicola.

"She always cries when I get her another tattoo," he said at Variety's Power of Young Hollywood event at NeueHouse Hollywood. "I always love to surprise her with new ink."

Brooklyn's tattoos for Nicola include the word "married," which he revealed in early August. "I kind of was just like, 'Oh, we're married, why not?' " Beckham said of the inspiration for the ink. "It wasn't a thing I thought about for months. I got married five months ago, why not?"

"Surprised my baby," Brooklyn wrote with the photo on his Instagram Story, tagging Nicola, 27, as well as celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo.

He previously commemorated their big day by tattooing his wedding vows on his body. The vows read, in part, "Nicola when you walked down the aisle you took my breath away you look so beautiful tonight and always."

It goes on to read, "Let me start by saying that words cannot even describe my love for you just looking at you I see my future and it feels like a dream. You are my world and I continue to fall more in love with you every single day."

Brooklyn, whose romance with his now-wife began in late 2019, started tattooing his tributes to Nicola years ago, though, on route to the 70 he has now. In 2020, fans first spotted the tattoo on the back of Brooklyn's neck that bore a striking resemblance to Nicola's eyes.

His love extends beyond just Nicola, though, and reaches her whole family. Brooklyn tattooed her late grandmother's name on his arm in 2021. In honor of Nicola's 26th birthday, Brooklyn inked "Gina" on his body for her beloved grandmother.

Nicola shared a photo of her beau's freshly tatted arm on her Instagram Story, writing, "best birthday gift" with a watering eyes emoji.

Alongside his sweet ink, he wished his future wife a happy birthday on Instagram, writing, "You make me a better man and the happiest man in the world x I am so lucky to be able to spend the rest of my life with you and create so many memories. I hope you have the most amazing day because you deserve it xx love you baby ❤️❤️," he added.

While Nicola hasn't quite covered her body in as much ink as her husband, she does have his name tattooed on her back. In 2021, Nicola showed off the simple ink on her Instagram Story, which Brooklyn also shared. She has a delicate tattoo of "Brooklyn," written in script font.

The two also continue to show their love all over Instagram, often sharing gushing messages for the other. Their love has only gotten more apparent since they tied the knot in April. When Brooklyn appeared on the cover of Variety earlier this month, he shared the photos to his Instagram. Nicola was quick to comment her love, writing, "WOW 🔥 you're hot and I AM SO EXCITED FOR WHATS NEXT!!!"