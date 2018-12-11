Brooklyn Beckham Steps Out with Model Hana Cross After Hitting Fashion Awards with Parents

Brooklyn Beckham and model Hana Cross were walking hand-in-hand on Monday, as they left the after party for the star-studded British Fashion Awards.

The pair appeared to be inseparable as they were spotted by photographers departing a private residence in North London, Cross, 21, wearing Beckham’s black tuxedo blazer over a cropped white tank and patchwork blue pinstripe jogger pants (which she paired with black boots, a black belt, and a long silver chain down her side).

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Brooklyn — who has previously been linked to actress Chloë Grace Moretz, YouTube star Lexy Panterra, and Playboy model Lexi Wood — was still dressed in the remnants of his awards show look. The 19-year-old photographer’s white shirt was untucked, it’s sleeves rolled up to exposed his arm tattoos. He also wore a pair of circular glasses.

Brooklyn Beckham, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prior to stepping out with Cross, Brooklyn was on the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall with mom Victoria Beckham and dad David Beckham.

“So much fun last night with my boys!” Victoria, 44, wrote on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, captioning a photo of her holding hands with David, 43, while looking at Brooklyn. “Kisses X.”

“My handsome son,” added David, in his own Instagram Story.

Brooklyn Beckham, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham Richard Young/REX/Shutterstock

Victoria — who wore a black wrap gown from the summer collection of her namesake line — was nominated at the British Fashion Awards for womenswear designer of the year, though lost the trophy to Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy.

Still, the event was a milestone for her and David, who served on the British Fashion Council this year as ambassadorial president of the awards.

“It’s been an amazing first year… Good luck to all the nominees!” he wrote on Instagram before praising his wife. “I’m also really proud to be here with [Victoria] tonight – her nomination is recognition of the incredible business she has built over the last 10 years.”

RELATED VIDEO: Victoria Beckham Opens Up About the Key to Her Success: ‘I Always Go by My Gut Instinct’

The Beckhams — including Brookyln’s siblings Romeo, 16, Cruz, 13, and Harper, 7 — were all recently together in September for the 10th anniversary fashion show of Victoria’s line during London Fashion Week.

“Amazing show mum love you so much ❤️,” Romeo wrote on an Instagram, captioning . a photo of his siblings and their dad, sitting front row.