Brooklyn Beckham Gushes Over Fiancée Nicola Peltz on Her 27th Birthday: 'I Am the Luckiest'

The Beckhams are celebrating Nicola Peltz on her birthday.

The Bates Motel alum turned 27 on Sunday, and fiancé Brooklyn Beckham — along with his parents David and Victoria — showered the actress with love on her special day.

"Happy birthday to the most gorgeous woman in the world x I am the luckiest person in the world to be able to call you mine x i fall more in love with you every single day and I can not wait to grow old with you ❤️❤️," Brooklyn, 22, captioned a series of photos on Instagram, including a picture of the pair kissing.

He added, "I hope you have the BEST birthday xx I love you with all my heart xx."

In the comments section, Nicola responded, "I love you SO MUCH 😍 you're my world."

Victoria, 47, also posted an Instagram tribute to Nicola, which included a photo of daughter Harper Seven and the Transformers: Age of Extinction actress holding hands. "Happy birthday @nicolaannepeltz!! We all love you so much! Kisses xxx 💕🎉," the mom of four wrote.

Additionally, David 46, wished the actress a happy birthday in a separate tribute shared to his Instagram Story, which featured a photo of him, Nicola and her father, Nelson Peltz.

Although Nicola and Brooklyn have been engaged since July 2020, Brooklyn told Hello! in November that he hopes to have their wedding this year after the pandemic put a hold on their plans.

"We've been engaged for a year and if COVID wasn't a thing we'd have liked to have been married already, and it has been a bit difficult," he said at the time.

Peltz has won over her future in-laws, as Victoria previously said that her son's wife-to-be is "just wonderful" while appearing on an episode of Lorraine in December 2020.