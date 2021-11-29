Romeo Beckham and Girlfriend Mia Regan Make Their Red Carpet Debut at British Fashion Awards

Romeo Beckham and model Mia Regan made their first red carpet appearance together after about two years of dating

Romeo Beckham and his girlfriend, model Mia Regan, are red carpet official!

The couple made their first joint red carpet appearance on Monday at the 2021 British Fashion Awards, which took place at Royal Albert Hall in London.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Beckham, 19, wore a classic, black military-style suit, while Regan, also 19, donned a black, fringed Proenza Schouler dress from luxury fashion rental site My Wardrobe HQ. She completed her look with black heels and a fringed, yellow clutch.

Prior to the event, Romeo's famous mother, fashion mogul and Spice Girls alum Victoria Beckham, helped ease Regan's red carpet jitters. "Even just talking about what I'm wearing with her, what nails and make-up I'm going to go for, it's nice to have that figure," Regan told Vogue.

The red carpet appearance is the latest for Regan and Romeo, the second-eldest of Victoria and David Beckham's four children. Their first public outing was at a Wimbledon event in London back in June. The pair reportedly began dating in 2019.

While Romeo is reaching milestones in his relationship, his older brother, Brooklyn Beckham, hopes to cross a major one, too.

Brooklyn, 22, recently said he plans to marry his fiancée, Nicola Peltz, next year. He popped the question in July 2020 after the pair went public that January, but they had to postpone wedding festivities because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"We've been engaged for a year and if COVID wasn't a thing we'd have liked to have been married already, and it has been a bit difficult," he said in an interview with Hello!.

He added that he hopes they can tie the knot in 2022. "You know, I've only just started to travel again, I'm traveling a little bit now but hopefully, it'll be next year."

For now, he said he and Peltz are enjoying their "little bubble" while living together in Beverly Hills. They relocated to the West Coast after quarantining together in New York City, while most of his family spent lockdown in the U.K.