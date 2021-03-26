Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Create Necklaces with Charms Featuring Each Other’s Wisdom Teeth

Brooklyn Beckham and fiancée Nicola Peltz are keeping a little piece of each other close to their hearts with some unique — and extremely personal — jewelry.

The actress, 26, revealed on her Instagram Story on Thursday that she had necklaces made for herself and Beckham out of their wisdom teeth.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I got our wisdom teeth made into necklaces @brooklynbeckham you're my best friend," Peltz wrote atop a photo showing the duo holding their new chains. The Transformers star's engagement ring also shined in the photo.

Beckham, 22, reposted the photo on his own Instagram Story, writing, "Words can't discribe [sic] how much I love you @nicolaannepeltz."

Brooklyn Beckham Image zoom Nicola Peltz's Instagram Story | Credit: Brooklyn Beckham/instagram

"I am the luckiest person on this planet xx I will love you forever and ever," he added.

In another slide, he showed himself wearing the dental jewelry around his neck. "The best gift from my best friend and the most amazing fiancé x I love you like crazy. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me," he wrote atop the snapshot. "Love you @nicolaannepeltz"

The necklace isn't the first piece of jewelry Beckham — who is the son of David and Victoria Beckham — has worn to show his love for Peltz.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Brooklyn Beckham Image zoom Brooklyn Beckham's Instagram Story | Credit: Brooklyn Beckham/instagram

Brooklyn Beckham Image zoom Brooklyn Beckham's Instagram Story | Credit: Brooklyn Beckham/instagram

Earlier this month, he showed off a ring engraved with his fiancée's name and the words "love of my life" on his Instagram Story. The photographer was also spotted just weeks after proposing to Peltz in 2020 with a simple gold ring adorned with a single diamond on his hand.

Beckham proposed to Peltz in July of last year after first making their relationship public in January.

In his post announcing their engagement, Beckham wrote: "Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ❤️ I love you baby xx."

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz Image zoom Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz | Credit: Brooklyn Beckham/Instagram

"you've made me the luckiest girl in the world," Peltz wrote in her own announcement post, sharing a photo of herself in a flowing yellow dress and her new fiancé in a deep blue suit.