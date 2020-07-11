“Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes,” Brooklyn Beckham wrote as he announced the happy news

Brooklyn Beckham Is Engaged to Girlfriend Nicola Peltz — See Her Gorgeous Ring!

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have some happy news to celebrate: they’re engaged!

The happy couple confirmed their exciting news in a pair of matching social media posts on Saturday, hours after reports about their engagement first began circulating online.

“Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes,” Brooklyn, 21, wrote alongside a romantic engagement snap of the pair — which also showed off the Transformers: Age of Extinction actress’ stunning diamond sparkler.

“I am the luckiest man in the world,” the eldest child of David and Victoria Beckham added. “I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ❤️ I love you baby xx.”

Peltz echoed the same sentiments in her own announcement post.

"You’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby," she wrote.

At the very end of her caption, which she shared alongside the same photo of the pair embracing outdoors, she also gave her future sister-in-law Harper, who turned eight earlier this month, a shout out for capturing the moment. “Thank you Harper for this pic 🥰,” she wrote.

The couple went public with their relationship in January 2020 when Beckham wished Peltz a happy 25th birthday on Instagram.

“Happy birthday babe xx,” the star captioned the mirror selfie with his girlfriend wearing only a bath towel. “You have such an amazing heart xx.”

Since then, Beckham has also made a number of appearances on Peltz’s feed.

“I’m dating my best friend and that makes me so happy,” she wrote back in April, alongside a candid photo of Beckham kissing her cheek, while an earlier smiling photo from March was simply captioned “soulmate.”