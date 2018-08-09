Brooklyn Beckham’s Tattoo Artist Dr. Woo Reveals How to Get a Piece Hollywood-Worthy Ink

There’s only one man in Hollywood some of the biggest stars trust with their tattoos.

Dr. Woo (born Brian Woo), a 37-year-old Californian who has made a name for himself designing thin-lined tattoos, tells PEOPLE the secret to avoiding a botched design after working with several celebrity clients such as Brooklyn Beckham and Olivia Wilde.

“Nowadays, I feel there are so many good artists out there. Just do your research,” he tells PEOPLE ahead of Viceland’s Tattoo Age featuring his work. “Make sure they work out of a good shop. Make sure they don’t work out of their house or starting out of their garage or something.”

He says having a good relationship with the artist also helps a design be everything a client dreamed of.

“I always push people to really just — trust the artist as well,” Woo says. “Do your research properly and look for a good, reputable shop. We have access to everyone’s personal diaries these days, just look through and make sure their bases are covered.”

Dr. Woo, Brooklyn Beckham Emma McIntyre/Getty; Todd Williamson/Getty

As for how he keeps a level head after he’s tattooed Hollywood heavy hitters such as Drake, Miley Cyrus and Zoë Kravitz, he says everyone is “pretty normal.”

“I mean, I think the crazy thing about living in L.A. is you grow so used to being around people that are artists or actors,” he said. “You see these people and they’re kind of living life like you are.”

He adds he’s “not too starstruck” by the actors and singers he’s helped style with new ink.

“Everyone’s pretty normal when it comes down to it,” he says.

Viceland’s Tattoo Age featuring Dr. Woo airs Wednesday, Aug. 8 at 10:30 p.m.