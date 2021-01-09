Brooklyn Beckham Celebrates Fiancée Nicola Peltz's 26th Birthday, His Parents Share Tributes

"I can not tell you how much I love you," Brooklyn Beckham wrote in a loving birthday message to his fiancée

Nicola Peltz is feeling the birthday love!

In honor of Peltz’s 26th birthday, the actress was treated to warm messages from fiancé Brooklyn Beckham as well as his parents David and Victoria.

“Happy birthday baby x I can not tell you how much I love you,” Brooklyn, 21, wrote alongside a video highlighting some of their sweetest moments together.

“You make me a better man and the happiest man in the world x I am so lucky to be able to spend the rest of my life with you and create so many memories. I hope you have the most amazing day because you deserve it xx love you baby ❤️❤️,” he added.

In response to the loving tribute, Peltz replied, “I’m so lucky you’re my other half I more than love you.”

For her own message, Victoria, 46, shared a photo of the happy couple spending time with the fashion designer and her husband. Making the tribute even sweeter, the photo showed Peltz wearing the same gorgeous yellow dress she had on in her engagement announcement, which was designed by her future mother-in-law.

“Happy Birthday @nicolaannepeltz we love you so so much x kisses from us all xxxxxx,” Victoria captioned the post.

“Happy Birthday,” David, 45, added in his own tribute. “Have an amazing day.”

Although the couple celebrated Thanksgiving together with her family, they spent Christmas apart.

While Brooklyn spent the December holiday with his family — including brothers Romeo, 18, and Cruz, 15, and sister Harper, 9 — in the U.K., Peltz stayed in Palm Beach with her family, a source previously told PEOPLE.

Brooklyn proposed to Peltz over the summer and they confirmed their engagement in July.

“Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes,” Beckham wrote alongside a romantic snap. “I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ❤️ I love you baby xx.”

"You’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side," added Peltz. "Your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby."

"He's so happy — they are both so happy," proud mom Victoria said of her son and his fiancée, who began dating in 2019, during a recent appearance on ITV show Lorraine.