The teen is trying out a new look for the final days of summer

This summer has seen a serious resurgence in blonde bombshells. It seems like everyone is going for the gold, from unexpected tried and true brunettes (like Rooney Mara and Gabrielle Union) to the usual suspects (see: Lauren Conrad, Ashley Tisdale, and Karlie Kloss). But while we’ve seen a sea of bleach-based starlet makeovers over the past three months, we were waiting on a really significant dude transformation (and no, Ryan Lochte doesn’t count). Enter: Brooklyn Beckham, who proves you’re never too young or too cool to spice up your life with a new hair shade.

Beckham posted a shot of his new do to his Instagram account on Tuesday, showing off his substantially lighter locks. The burgeoning photographer drastically switched up his look going from his natural dark chestnut hue to a warm honey color thanks to colorist Alexis V.K. over at Ken Paves‘ Salon — a man who also happens to be his mother Victoria Beckham‘s best friend and hairstylist.

