Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's Relationship Timeline

From the couple's budding romance to their wedding day, here's a breakdown of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's history together

Introducing the love story of Mr. and Mrs. Peltz Beckham.

The photographer and rising chef's romance with the Bates Motel alum dates back to October 2019, though they didn't publicly announce their status until a few months later. Since making their relationship public, Beckham and Peltz haven't skimped on making their love for each other known.

October 2019: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Start Dating

Although Beckham and Peltz didn't make their relationship "Instagram official" until January 2020, the couple has been together since October 2019. The two first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted out at dinner following a Halloween party hosted by Leonardo DiCaprio.

Beckham later confirmed that he and Peltz started dating in late October when he celebrated their one-year anniversary on Oct. 29, 2020.

Jan. 2, 2020: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Go Instagram Official

Peltz made her relationship with Beckham Instagram official with a streamy mirror selfie. Over the years, the pair has shared a handful of PDA-filled pictures together, and the one she posted on Jan. 2, 2020 kicked off the trend.

Beckham posted a series of casual photos to his Instagram as well to confirm their relationship. The first shot was a solo snap of Peltz, the second pictured Beckham in bed, and the third was of the two sitting beside each other.

Jan. 9, 2020: Brooklyn Beckham Wishes Nicola Peltz a Happy Birthday

Shortly after the pair made their romance Instagram official, they were back at it again with an adorable mirror selfie. Beckham posted a heartfelt tribute to Peltz in celebration of her 25th birthday.

"Happy birthday babe xx 🎂😘 you have such an amazing heart xx," Beckham captioned the shot that features him kissing his girlfriend on the cheek as she smiles and embraces his hug.

Feb. 25, 2020: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Make Their Public Debut as a Couple

While the pair confirmed their relationship on Instagram, their first public appearance together was at the Saint Laurent show during Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 25, 2020.

Both Beckham and Peltz stunned in coordinating black outfits as they gazed into each other's eyes for the cameras.

March 4, 2020: Nicola Peltz Wishes Brooklyn Beckham a Happy Birthday

Following Beckham's sentimental tribute for Peltz's birthday, Peltz returned the favor for his birthday. In fact, she penned a caption that was similar to his, highlighting her beau's "beautiful heart."

"happy birthday to the love of my life 🤍 you have the most beautiful heart i've ever known," she wrote alongside a pair of photos.

July 2020: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Get Engaged

Roughly six months after Beckham and Peltz announced their relationship, the couple shared the news that they got engaged. Although they revealed the excitement on Instagram on July 11, 2020, Beckham admitted that he popped the question two weeks prior.

"Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes," Brooklyn gushed. "I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ❤️ I love you baby xx."

Peltz posted the same engagement photo on her social media, writing, "You've made me the luckiest girl in the world." She added, "I can't wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby and thank you harper for this pic 🥰."

Oct. 29, 2020: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Celebrate Their 1-Year Anniversary

On Oct. 29, 2020, Beckham celebrated his and Peltz's one-year anniversary on Instagram. In the photo, the two can be seen cozying up to each other in the bathtub.

"Happy 1 year anniversary baby. I'm the luckiest person to have you by my side x I can not wait to grow old with you and start a family with you ❤️ love you so much ❤️❤️," he wrote.

Sept. 13, 2021: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Attend Their First Met Gala Together

Beckham and Peltz turned heads when they graced the red carpet at the 2021 Met Gala on Sept. 13 in New York City. Peltz dazzled in a pink Marilyn Monroe-inspired Valentino gown and opera gloves, while Beckham was clad in a classic black tuxedo.

"Honestly, it was the first dress I tried on and I loved it," Peltz told Vogue of her look. Beckham added, "She tried this on and then I kind of ... I matched it. That's how it goes."

April 9, 2022: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Get Married

Two years after confirming their relationship on Instagram, Beckham and Peltz got married on April 9, 2022. The pair tied the knot at an elegant black-tie affair held on Peltz's family estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

The multi-day celebration was filled with friends and family of both the bride and groom, including Brooklyn's famous family — parents Victoria Beckham, David Beckham, siblings Romeo, 19, Cruz, 17, and Harper, 10 — and Nicola's family — her businessman dad Nelson Peltz, her model mother Claudia Heffner, and her seven siblings, including professional hockey player Brad Peltz and actor Will Peltz.