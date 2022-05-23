The newlyweds are the cover stars for the June 2022 digital issue of British Vogue

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Reveal Their Wedding Was Inspired by David Bowie and Iman

BROOKLYN AND NICOLA PELTZ BECKHAM TAKE BRITISH VOGUE INSIDE THEIR WEDDING DAY FOR THE JUNE ISSUE

BROOKLYN AND NICOLA PELTZ BECKHAM TAKE BRITISH VOGUE INSIDE THEIR WEDDING DAY FOR THE JUNE ISSUE

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz revealed the inspiration behind their wedding, and it's surprisingly a different iconic British pair!

While the elder Beckham couple tied the knot in a chic ceremony at Luttrellstown Castle in 1999, Beckham, 23 and Peltz, 27, told British Vogue that their wedding was inspired by David Bowie and Iman's big day.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Peltz said, "Their wedding was incredible and those pictures are iconic, but the wedding we were most inspired by was Iman and David Bowie's."

The rock legend and Somali fashion model got married in a church service in Florence, Italy in 1992.

The Transformers actress added that her hair and makeup were inspired by another supermodel, Claudia Schiffer.

Peltz and Beckham are on the cover of the June digital issue of British Vogue.

The pair, who wed in a lavish Palm Beach ceremony on April 9, told the magazine that their three day celebration was filled a number of noteworthy looks.

Prior to the wedding, the couple sported matching custom Dior suits designed by Kim Jones. "I didn't want to wear dresses the entire weekend, and we do love to match. He offered to make an outfit and we thought how incredible it would be to make matching Dior suits," Peltz said.

Peltz-Beckham-British-Vogue-June-2022-Inset

The bride wore a custom Valentino Couture for the ceremony while the groom was decked out in a Dior. Brooklyn said, "The highlight of the whole wedding for me was seeing her for the first time in that dress, It was the first time ever in my life when I felt like I couldn't catch my breath."

The couple got engaged in July 2020 and initially planned on tying the knot in 2021, but postponed the big day due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their Palm Beach wedding was attended by their entire families from Brooklyn's parents o siblings Romeo, 19, Cruz, 17, and Harper, 10 — and Nicola's family — her businessman father Nelson Peltz, model mother Claudia Heffner, and her seven siblings, including professional hockey player Brad Peltz and actor Will Peltz.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The couple made their first post wedding appearance at the Met Gala together earlier this month in looks by Valentino. Their night was documented in a photoshoot by Vogue.

On the red carpet, the two spoke about the weeks following their wedding. Beckham said, "It's so much fun. Marrying your best mate, it's the best."