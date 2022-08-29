Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Ace Coordinating Couple Style in Matching Pink Looks

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are taking their love for food and fashion to another level.

Over the weekend, the newlyweds headed to Offsunset in West Hollywood to celebrate Wendy's strawberry Frosty — and they brought their style A-game with all-pink ensembles to match.

Peltz, 27, donned a 2000s-inspired ruched baby pink dress paired with glittering platform heels and a hot-pink purse while Beckham, 23, took a casual yet playful approach with pale pink trousers, a white tee shirt and hot pink sneakers.

In between outfit snapshots the two shared a sweet kiss in front of a Wendy's food truck while Beckham appropriately held a cup of Wendy's signature dessert.

Ahead of the event, the Transformers actress shared an Instagram carousel with a close-up of her beauty look — choppy pixie bangs and nude lipstick — and another photo of the couple exchanging a peck. "strawberry frosty heaven," she captioned the post.

Charley Gallay/Getty

Peltz and Beckham are known to show up to any occasion with a camera-ready style moment, whether it be on the red carpet or at their own Palm Beach nuptials.

In April, the twosome said their I Dos in show-stopping wedding ensembles. Peltz teamed up with Valentino's creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli for two stunning bridal looks — a haute couture sleeveless gown with a cathedral-length train and reception look later on. Meanwhile, Beckham was a dapper groom in a classic black tuxedo suit.

A month later, the IT couple made their way to New York for the Met Gala where they walked the red carpet in Italian fashion brand — Peltz in a Valentino Pink off-the-shoulder gown and Beckham in an all-white suit.

"Usually I go with a plain black suit. But this time I went through a sheer shirt and cream suit. Pierpaolo [Piccioli] always kills it," Beckham told Vogue of his look. Peltz added: "I'm so honored. Every time I get to wear one of his dresses I'm so excited. You feel like a princess in them."

Gotham/Getty

Beckham's personal style also includes his 70 tattoos dedicated to Peltz, including arm ink of their wedding vows, the word "married" stamped on his hand, and a tribute to her grandmother Gina. In 2021, The Bates Motel actress debuted her "Brooklyn" ink, which resides on her upper back.

Cooking has also been a part of the couple's relationship, thanks to Beckham's love for cheffing it up in the kitchen.

In recent months, the model has shown off his culinary skills on Instagram, where he shares cooking tutorials backed with Peltz's full support.

And, while attending Variety's Power of Young Hollywood party early this month, Beckham dished out to PEOPLE his favorite meal to cook for his wife. "My favorite thing to cook — she loves angel hair with pink sauce, but she loves the spaghetti bolognese I make her," he shared on the red carpet, adding that the latter takes up to eight hours to make.