Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's Most Romantic Photos Together
The photographer and rising chef is set to tie the knot with his model fiancée this weekend after two-plus years together
Going Public
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz first went Instagram official with their romance on Jan. 2, 2020, with Peltz sharing a sultry shirtless mirror photo of the newly minted it-couple.
Mirror, Mirror
Just a few days later, the loved-up duo were back at it with another unclothed mirror shot — this time, wrapped in towels. "Happy birthday babe xx 🎂😘 you have such an amazing heart xx," the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham captioned the shot in celebration of the model's 25th birthday.
Bon Voyage
The couple showed off their laid-back travel style — not to mention, an Elle Woods-approved Louis Vuitton doggie bag — in mid-January 2020, with Peltz posting a few snapshots from what appeared to be an Italian getaway. "i wanna travel everywhere with u 💛," she captioned the shots.
Happy Family
A week before the pandemic officially began, Peltz cuddled up to her beau's youngest sibling, sister Harper Seven, at Brooklyn's 21st birthday party in early March 2020.
Makeover Session
The pair found fun ways to keep themselves entertained during the early lockdown stages of the pandemic, as evidenced by this rather creative photo shoot.
In a Flash
Naturally, they gravitated back toward their preferred style of mirror selfies taken on film — this time, with Beckham wearing a shirt.
Feeling Cheeky
Beckham planted a sweet smooch on his love's cheek in this May 2020 shot. "i'm dating my best friend and that makes me so happy," Peltz captioned the photo.
Sweet Smooches
Another day, another cheek kiss from the rising chef and photographer.
They're Engaged!
Six months after going public with their romance, the two shared some happy news — they're engaged! "Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes," Brooklyn gushed when announcing his July 2020 engagement to Peltz.
"I am the luckiest man in the world," he added. "I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ❤️ I love you baby xx."
Magic Moment
Sharing snaps from what appeared to be the day of his proposal, Beckham wrote, "Can't imagine a life without you baby ❤️ you make me feel so special and make me laugh all the time x I will always take care of you and will always have your back ❤️❤️." In the shot, his fiancée's stunning sparkler can be seen on her ring finger.
Poolside Passion
The pair packed on the PDA while taking a dip in July 2020.
Tub Time
Alongside a sexy shot of the pair embracing in the bathtub, Beckham marked their one-year anniversary on Oct. 29, 2020— revealing that they'd been dating for a few months before going public in January of that year. "Happy 1 year anniversary baby. I'm the luckiest person to have you by my side x I can not wait to grow old with you and start a family with you ❤️ love you so much ❤️❤️," he wrote.
Shirtless Snaps, Again
We'd like to formally request a photo book of all the on-film mirror shots of these two. That's all!
So Hoppy Together
The *hoppy* couple celebrated Easter 2021 alongside Beckham's famous parents and his siblings — younger brothers Romeo and Cruz Beckham, and sister Harper Seven.
Red Carpet Romance
The fashion favorites made a splash at their first Met Gala together in September 2021, with Peltz dazzling in a pink Marilyn-Monroe-inspired Valentino gown and opera gloves.
Going Glam
The glammed-up duo hit the Valentino show together during Paris Fashion Week in October 2021.
All Black Everything
A few days later, the pair continued their fashion week circuit at the Givenchy show in Nanterre, France.
Shades On
The duo showed off their toned stomachs and matching sunglasses in a rare iPhone mirror selfie in December 2021.
New Year's Resolutions
The perfect New Year's kiss doesn't exi—. The couple kicked off 2022 with a sexy smooch. "Here we come 2022 x me and my wife are coming for you xx," Beckham captioned the shot, leading fans to wonder if they'd already tied the knot.
Wedding Bells...?
Two years after first going Instagram official, the pair shared another film mirror selfie — this time, channeling a bride and groom with Peltz's feathered white minidress and Beckham's perfectly undone suit. The pair are set to tie the knot this weekend at her family's home in Palm Beach, Florida.