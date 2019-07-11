This Super-Popular Bedding Brand Just Launched a Cozy Loungewear Collection We Want to Live In

You can be comfy all throughout your home now

By Alex Warner
July 11, 2019 10:38 AM
Brooklinen Loungewear

Brooklinen is moving beyond your bedroom! The bedding brand you know and love just launched its first-ever loungewear collection — so you can take its signature coziness all throughout your home. Both men and women will enjoy this vintage-inspired athleticwear collection, which features shorts, tanks, tees, joggers, and a dress for the ladies.  

Made from a perfect blend of cotton, modal, and a hint of spandex for stretch, you’ll be rushing home to change into these comfy pieces, which come in sizes XS to XL. And best of all is the fact that everything in the collection is under $75! In case you need a refresher, Brooklinen is the brand behind those amazing sheets that more than 27,000 people can’t get enough of. Similar to its luxuriously plush bedding, Brooklinen offers fair pricing for its clothing by going to the source, completely eliminating the middlemen.  

We have a feeling Brooklinen devotees will be scooping up everything from this cozy collection ASAP, so scroll down to shop it before it’s gone. 

