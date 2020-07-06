“I have to really work my ass off," the actress said in a new interview with The MOMS

Brooke Shields Says Working Out Is a 'Daily Struggle' But Wanting to Eat and Drink Is 'Very Real'

Brooke Shields is all about embracing her body — and the fact that she has to “work hard” to maintain it.

The 55-year-old actress and supermodel reflected on her naturally "strong" build and shared how she’s been staying in shape amid the novel coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) during a Zoom call with The MOMS bloggers Denise Albert & Melissa Musen Gerstein.

"I was never skinny. I was never considered the skinny one … I've got man hands, and man hands are great. I have a very strong bone structure and I’m a strong person," Shields said during the video interview, which is live now on themoms.com.

The Blue Lagoon actress —who has always been candid about the body image issues that plagued her as a teenager — said she was never “waif” thin like other supermodels of the '80s and '90s, so she focused on building muscle instead.

"Strength became my go-to,” Shields said, adding, “I have to work really hard to be fit … I'm not a naturally ectomorphic person. I have to really work my ass off but I'm stronger and healthier and now I don't feel like have to hide as much."

And Shields is doing everything she can to make sure daughters Rowan Francis, 16, and Grier Hammond, 13, learn that lesson at an early age, being particularly sensitive with the language she uses when talking to them about their bodies.

"I have two very very different daughters [with] very different body types, and you have to be really careful how you talk to them," she shared. "Everything is taken differently and it's taken to heart."

Over the years, Shields has learned to love her body and discovered which health and fitness practices work best for her. But she admitted that staying motivated during quarantine is a "daily struggle."

But she's made it a goal to stay consistent with at-home workouts and has been posting bits and pieces of her daily routine on social media to hold herself accountable — and not to mention, "It helps my ego."

"Summer's coming up. I kind of want to be able to wear a bathing suit and I want to be able to do the same. So the ego piece is real and sometimes it's enough," she explained. "The wanting to eat and wanting to drink is very real as well. So I try to negotiate because I don't want to stop any of the things that I really like to do."