Brooke Shields Shares Sweet Throwback Photos of Her Daughters on Mother's Day: 'My Greatest Joy'
Brooke Shields has always been open about the special bond she shares with daughters Grier Hammond, 16, and Rowan Francis, 18.
From glam red carpet moments to celebrating milestones on social media, there's a lot of love between the mother-daughter trio.
On Sunday, Shields, 56, celebrated Mother's Day with an Instagram gallery including a beautiful mirror selfie with her two teenage daughters as well as heartwarming slide show featuring childhood photos of Grier and Rowan. "My greatest joy in life is being a mother. Happy #mothersday to all who celebrate 💓," the Blue Lagoon star captioned the post.
Grier also shared a photo on her Instagram story of herself as a newborn held by Shields who's looking into the camera. She captioned the heartfelt photo with "mama's day 💙".
Ahead of the holiday, Shields and youngest daughter Grier starred in Victoria's Secret's Mother's Day campaign, which was their first time modeling together.
"It was really fun to be in front of the camera with her," Shields revealed on an episode of PEOPLE Every Day podcast last month.
She also admitted she "had to resist directing [Grier]" while she posed in front of the cameras.
"You know, 'straight, don't do that, push your shoulder back, don't do that with your mouth.' "All the things that you just sort of can't help yourself from saying in real life to your kid, cuz you're a pain in the neck!" she joked.
In April, Shields opened up about her relationship with her own mom and how that's shifted her perspective on motherhood, especially with oldest daughter Rowan off to college.
"I'm thankful that [my mom] really supported me in college when I was homesick and said, 'You're not a quitter, don't give up, you'll never forgive yourself.' But I watched her slowly not know who she was without me," Shields shared on People(the TV Show!). "I want my daughters to know that I am fully me, I am not their responsibility."
While Shields revealed how she became a lifeline to her mother growing up ("there was no independence for either of us," she noted), she didn't want that dynamic for Rowan.
"She's really living her life, she's enjoying college, she's just really blossoming and growing," she told PEOPLE. "...You think, 'Wow, she's really her own person and I've done my best in my job and I'm going to try to get out of her way. Even though I want her to live with me for the rest of her life."
The mom of two has also been open about teaching her daughters the reality of social media, with both growing up in the spotlight.
"What I do really reiterate over and over and over again is that what you see may not be the reality," Shield's previously told PEOPLE. "You really have to know that it's the world of Oz because behind the curtain, that's where you want to live." She continued: "This is the truth, and this is what is put out there. So let's try to live in truth. You know?"