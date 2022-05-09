Brooke Shields Shares Sweet Throwback Photos of Her Daughters on Mother's Day: 'My Greatest Joy'

The 56-year-old star celebrated the special day with an Instagram post including rare childhood photos of daughters Grier and Rowan Henchy

Brooke Shields has always been open about the special bond she shares with daughters Grier Hammond, 16, and Rowan Francis, 18.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Sunday, Shields, 56, celebrated Mother's Day with an Instagram gallery including a beautiful mirror selfie with her two teenage daughters as well as heartwarming slide show featuring childhood photos of Grier and Rowan. "My greatest joy in life is being a mother. Happy #mothersday to all who celebrate 💓," the Blue Lagoon star captioned the post.

Grier also shared a photo on her Instagram story of herself as a newborn held by Shields who's looking into the camera. She captioned the heartfelt photo with "mama's day 💙".

Grier Henchy, Brooke Shields Credit: Grier Henchy/Instagram

Ahead of the holiday, Shields and youngest daughter Grier starred in Victoria's Secret's Mother's Day campaign, which was their first time modeling together.

"It was really fun to be in front of the camera with her," Shields revealed on an episode of PEOPLE Every Day podcast last month.

She also admitted she "had to resist directing [Grier]" while she posed in front of the cameras.

"You know, 'straight, don't do that, push your shoulder back, don't do that with your mouth.' "All the things that you just sort of can't help yourself from saying in real life to your kid, cuz you're a pain in the neck!" she joked.

Victoria's Secret Mother's Day Campaign; Brooke Shields & Daughter, Grier Henchy Credit: Courtesy Victoria's Secret

In April, Shields opened up about her relationship with her own mom and how that's shifted her perspective on motherhood, especially with oldest daughter Rowan off to college.

"I'm thankful that [my mom] really supported me in college when I was homesick and said, 'You're not a quitter, don't give up, you'll never forgive yourself.' But I watched her slowly not know who she was without me," Shields shared on People(the TV Show!). "I want my daughters to know that I am fully me, I am not their responsibility."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

While Shields revealed how she became a lifeline to her mother growing up ("there was no independence for either of us," she noted), she didn't want that dynamic for Rowan.

"She's really living her life, she's enjoying college, she's just really blossoming and growing," she told PEOPLE. "...You think, 'Wow, she's really her own person and I've done my best in my job and I'm going to try to get out of her way. Even though I want her to live with me for the rest of her life."

Brooke Shields Brooke Shields and daughter Rowan | Credit: Brooke Shields/Instagram

The mom of two has also been open about teaching her daughters the reality of social media, with both growing up in the spotlight.