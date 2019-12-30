Brooke Shields, 54, Puts Her Toned Abs on Full Display in Sexy New Bikini Photo

Brooke Shields is heating up the Blue Lagoon — again!

The former supermodel and actress, 54, is showing off her sculpted abs in her latest Instagram post, wearing a navy blue bandeau bikini top with matching bottoms and classic aviator sunglasses.

“another blue lagoon 💙” she captioned the beach vacation selfie on Monday, referencing her 1980 shipwreck drama with the same name.

Fans and followers showed their support for the mom of two in the comment section, complimenting her toned figure.

“Beautiful ♥️” Gossip Girl actress Kelly Rutherford wrote. Actor Alan Cumming commented, “Shut the f—k up.”

While Katie Couric’s husband John Molner joked: “Hey, this morning’s stomach crunches worked! Happy new year!”

Fellow supermodel Cindy Crawford agreed, simply posting three flame emojis under Shields’ photo, “🔥🔥🔥.”

On Saturday, the Pretty Baby star shared a few clips of her impressive ab workouts — partner crunches and inverted crunches using a pull-up bar — on Instagram with the caption, “Defying gravity at the gym today. Still feeling the burn.”

Last year, Shields opened up about why she’s more comfortable in a bikini now than she ever was in her 20s.

“Growing up under such scrutiny led me to feel insecure about my looks,” Shields told PEOPLE in an interview about her new bikini campaign for Swimsuits for All.

“Feeling disconnected from my own body, it took me years to separate the opinions of others from my own. Over time, I was able to find confidence in myself through my work, my passions, my network of strong female role models and my journey through motherhood. At 52 years old, I finally feel comfortable and proud of the all the hard work I’ve put into my body. I can say that I feel confident being in my own skin, showing my body and not hiding it,” she said at the time.

And that comfort doesn’t come from crash dieting or insane workouts. Shields explained that she “didn’t do anything special” to prepare for the bikini shots. “It’s all about balance. There’s no set way to be healthy and fit, it really is finding what works for you. I always try to drink a lot of water, get a good night’s sleep and maintain a healthy and active lifestyle.”

And apparently, it’s paying off — as far as her self-esteem is concerned.

“When I was younger, I never loved being in a swimsuit because I picked apart the way I looked in them. I would always find a way to cover up,” she shared. “Now, I feel most confident when I’m showing off my body rather than hiding it.”