Brooke Shields Is ‘Taking Travel Tips’ from Naomi Campbell as She Wears Face Shield for Flight

Brooke Shields is taking a page out of fellow supermodel Naomi Campbell’s book.

Shields, 55, shared a photo of herself traveling by plane Wednesday, wearing a face mask, goggles and a face shield in order to protect against the novel coronavirus. In the caption, she referenced Campbell, who has made headlines for wearing a full hazmat suit while flying amid the pandemic.

“Taking travel tips from @naomi ✈️” she wrote alongside the Instagram post, tagging Campbell. “On my way across the pond to shoot a @netflix movie!”

Shields also posted two videos in addition to the selfie, showing off her protective gear.

“So I’m about to channel my inner Naomi,” she says in the first video. “I’m going to sanitize the set with my hand wipes that are 99.9 percent [alcohol] and then I'm going to put my goggles on, which will be really pretty. I’m going to put a little blanket over the seat and then I'm going to try to go to sleep."

The second video shows the actress and model vigilantly wiping down the area around her seat.

In March, Campbell, 50, shared several Instagram photos of herself at the Los Angeles International Airport, in which she could be seen wearing a white hazmat suit, a blue face mask, safety goggles and purple gloves as she caught her flight.

In one shot, Campbell posed in her protective gear at an airport terminal, while another showed her wearing the same outfit — with an additional cape draped across her shoulders — as she sat in a commercial plane.

“Safety First NEXT LEVEL,” she captioned the pictures. “Full video coming on my YouTube soon…”

In the YouTube video later that month, the supermodel clarified that she was not wearing the suit "for laughs," but that she was taking the outbreak very seriously.

“We have to do what we have to do. So today, you came to meet me. I’m in L.A. I’m flying back home to New York," she said in her video. “As this is a very sensitive time in the world, I’m not going to lie to you and say I’m not nervous to take this flight…I am"

“So, here’s my outfit,” she added, as a photo her $15.99 Amazon purchase — a DuPont Industrial & Scientific Disposable Elastic Waist, Bootie and Hood Tyvek Coverall Suit — flashes across the screen.

“This is it. This is my precaution. What do you think?” the supermodel continued with a laugh in the video. “In all honesty, this is not a funny time. It’s not a humorous time. I’m not doing this for laughs. This is how I feel comfortable traveling.”

In July, Campbell shared another photo of her in the same getup, captioning the post “On the move.”