Brooke Shields Says Daughters Don't Like Her 'Upper East Side Lady Clothes' — They Want 'Total Midriff' 

The actress, model, entrepreneur and mom opens up about the humorous fashion chats she has with her teen daughters Rowan and Grier Henchy

By Liz McNeil
and
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 16, 2023 02:21 PM

When it comes to learning about style trends, Brooke Shields has the best teachers of all — her daughters Rowan Francis and Grier Hammond Henchy.

In her cover story for this week's issue of PEOPLE, the actress, model and entrepreneur — whose new documentary, Pretty Baby debuts on Hulu on April 3 — reveals the sartorial advice she's received from her fashionable teens, who are very unfiltered with their opinions.

"They don't like me in Upper East Side lady clothes — all of my Today show wardrobe, whenever I hosted any show" reveals Shields, 57, referring to her more classic suits and pencil skirts she'd wear as a guest host on the Today show or for talk show appearances. "They don't like that; they like me much edgier," she adds.

The Blue Lagoon actress says she recently purchased an "edgy" outfit — a pair of sneakers and a dress from the sought-after streetwear brand Off-White founded by the late Virgil Abloh — that earned her a stamp of style approval from Grier.

"My younger daughter was so beyond. I think it's the only time she's ever just marveled [at] and been proud of me," jokes Shields of Grier's reaction to the Off-White fit. "She's like, 'How did you know about that?' I said, 'I don't know, it just looked really cool.' She's like, 'Mom, do you realize how cool that is? You're cool.'"

Brooke Shields Rollout
Brooke Shields on the cover of PEOPLE. Michael Schwartz

However, Shields admits the hype only lasted for five seconds.

The Beginning is Now founder says that Rowan, 19, and Grier, 16 (both of whom Shields shares with husband Chris Henchy) want her to be "much more rock and roll."

"Total midriff. I don't even know what it constitutes, but they're always like, 'Mom, you should show your belly,'" shares Shields on the cropped silhouette her daughters encourage her to wear.

Her response? "I'm like 'Oh God, no. I don't want to show my belly.'"

But, their advice comes from a place of confidence-boosting and shedding light on body positivity.

Rowan Francis Henchy, Brooke Shields and Grier Hammond Henchy
Dave Kotinsky/Getty

The style swap goes both ways and Shields says her kids have their eye on "everything that's good" in their mom's closet. They do, however, have different tastes.

"My one daughter's just obsessed with labels. I'm like, 'There's two black blazers. You couldn't pick the Zara one? You had to pick this Yves St Laurent.' And it's funny – my older one will borrow her dad's sweater. That's it. Sometimes my shoes, because we have the same shoe size, but she doesn't do any borrowing really. The other one's got Velcro hands."

In the end though, Shields is sticking to her own rules. And the one thing she will not wear is a swimsuit with a skirt. "God help me if I ever do that," she kids.

For more on Brooke Shields, pick up this week's issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands everywhere on Friday.

