Brooke Shields Poses Side by Side with Daughter Rowan at White House Correspondents' Dinner Red Carpet

Brooke Shields and daughter Rowan Henchy are one dynamic pair!

The mother-daughter duo stepped out in style when they graced the red carpet of the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, D.C., on Saturday evening.

For the nighttime outing, Shields, 56, wowed in a dazzling copper-colored floor-length gown, while Henchy, 18, sported a black dress that she accessorized with a pair of pink heels.

Shields also posed by her lonesome on the event's red carpet, where she stood before cameras while wearing a pair of oversized eyeglasses.

After the red carpet event, Shields changed into a pair of jeans. She also stood out in a bold print suit on Friday for PEOPLE and Funny Or Die's Washington's Funniest Party.

Shields previously opened up to PEOPLE about Rowan, as well as her 16-year-old daughter Grier — both of whom she shares with husband Chris Henchy — and how her daughters have no interest in her career.

"I'm not a TikTok influencer, so evidently I don't exist," she jokingly told PEOPLE. "I'm not quite sure how to crack that one, but I am getting demands for things like curling irons and boy issues all day long, so I guess I feel like I've done something right."

Shields said that watching her two girls grow up in a generation surrounded by social media has put them under "such a different spotlight."

"Unfortunately, my spotlight is not informative to their spotlight," she explained. "They have a spotlight while they're asleep, every bite of food they take is a spotlight. So I don't try to compare it because I will fail because it doesn't pertain."

Still, Shields said that she implores her two girls to remember that not everything is as it appears on social media.

"What I do really reiterate over and over and over again is that what you see may not be the reality," the model stated. "And you can't just accept it because the spotlight's on it and it's on Instagram. You really have to know that it's the world of Oz because behind the curtain, that's where you want to live."