Brooke Shields on Redefining Self-Care and Building a Company at 57: 'I've Got the Guts to Do It'

Although Brooke Shields has decades of experience in the entertainment business under her belt, she's just getting started.

While attending the Forbes Power Women's Summit on Thursday, the model, actress and activist opened up about creating her online platform, Beginning is Now, and her new title as entrepreneur.

"It's about this demographic of women really coming into their power and owning it and really taking this period of their lives to pivot in the ways they want to — and that's in everything with beauty, wellness — all of it," Shields tells PEOPLE of her company before taking the stage at the Jazz at Lincoln Center.

This month, the brand is ringing in its the one year anniversary. "I think tequila's a necessity — I think it just feels right," the Blue Lagoon star jokes on how she plans to commemorate the milestone. "We are a small but mighty team of women so we're just gonna probably be together and raise a glass of champagne."

After discovering the number of women who believed "they weren't entitled to" self-care, Shields made it her goal and Beginning is Now's commitment to "positively change the whole conversation around age."

Since founding the brand in 2021, Shields has expanded her approach to beauty and wellness too.

"I'm just more and more aware of what a privilege it is to be able to exercise self-care and have it be a form of wellness rather than vanity," she tells PEOPLE, adding that the best practice is to care for ourselves inside and out.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Shields also wants to shift the status quo in the beauty space, especially when it comes to terminology that surrounds aging.

"I think once you're looking at something as "anti" [and] once you're looking at something as negating it,I think we even need to change that," she says. "I think we need to say 'You know what, I don't call these wrinkles [but] I call them laugh lines.'"

The award-winning actress is infusing this into her personal philosophy as well. "Yes, my body [and] my skin is different at 57 than it was in my 20s, but that's not what I'm coveting," she says. "I'm not trying to grow younger, I'm trying to grow better and more confident."

Brooke Shields/Instagram

Alongside the steady community behind her brand, Shields also hopes to include her two daughters Rowan, 19, and Grier, 16 (both of whom she shares with her husband Chris Henchy) into the dialogue.

In watching her trail blaze her own path, she wants them to know "that the best is constantly yet to come" because "they see their mother embarking on something extremely new, exciting and frightening and I've got the guts to do it."

"You're dealing with kids, these teenage girls, who [think] it's all about competition. There's so much fear and there's jealousy and I don't want that to be what sets the precedent for their life," she tells PEOPLE.

She emphasizes the important of community because it's what fuels her day-to-day life. "I feel the most empowered when I'm around like-minded women and we're talking about what we're excited about in the future," she says. "That's what it means to be a woman — we celebrate one another."