Brooke Shields Says She 'Had to Resist Directing' Daughter Grier, 16, for Their First Modeling Campaign

Brooke Shields might have faced her challenges growing up young in the modeling world, but she has no concerns about her daughter, Grier, facing the same. After all, she's a "pretty strong character."

The model mom of two, 56, appeared on Monday's episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast where she opened up about her recent experience being able to model with her youngest daughter for Victoria's Secret's Mother's Day campaign.

"Yesterday she turned 16, and she had expressed interest in going into the modeling world," she told host Janine Rubenstein. It was about that time that Victoria's Secret had approached her about the two possibly starring in a campaign together.

"I asked her, and it was just such an emotionally beautiful period," she said, adding that she were able to come out of the modeling gig with a new perspective on her youngest child. "You know, I have resisted this. But to watch her handle herself in a way, it makes me realize, okay, she's a pretty strong character."

Victoria's Secret Mother's Day Campaign; Brooke Shields & Daughter, Grier Henchy Credit: Courtesy Victoria's Secret

"So I don't feel like this business will eat her up," Shields continued. "It was really fun to be in front of the camera with her."

The two had a blast posing together, but Shields says she "had to resist directing her" daughter for the camera: "You know, 'straight, don't do that, push your shoulder back, don't do that with your mouth.' "All the things that you just sort of can't help yourself from saying in real life to your kid, cuz you're a pain in the neck!"

Victoria's Secret Mother's Day Campaign; Brooke Shields & Daughter, Grier Henchy Credit: Courtesy Victoria's Secret

Shields is also mother to another teenage daughter, Rowan, 19, who (along with Grier) previously posed with her mom for Aerie.

She shares both children with her husband Chris Henchy. One of the lessons she hopes to leave her daughters with is to cherish each stage of life for its highs and lows –– even the physical changes that come with time.

