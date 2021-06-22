Brooke Shields Models Matching Aerie Swimsuits with Daughters Rowan and Grier
The actress and her teenage daughters soaked up the sun in coordinating ruffled swimsuits from Aerie
Brooke Shields and her daughters love a matching moment.
Over the weekend the 56-year-old actress soaked up the sun on the beach in Southampton, N.Y. with daughters Rowan, 18, and Grier, 15, by her side, each wearing a similar gingham swimsuit style from Aerie's Real Good Swim collection.
Shields posed with her arms around both daughters in Aerie's Gingham Puff Sleeve Bikini Top and Gingham Ruched High Cut Cheeky Bikini Bottoms. Rowan coordinated in Aerie's Gingham Puff Sleeve One-Piece Swimsuit, while Grier wore a two-piece style like her mom in the brand's Gingham Longline Bandeau Bikini Top with the high-waisted Gingham Ruched High Cut Cheeky Bikini Bottoms.
Some of the other photos showed Shields and her daughters snapping selfies on the beach and frolicking in the water as waves crashed in.
RELATED: Brooke Shields Shares Photo and Videos from Daughter Rowan's High School Graduation: 'My Baby Girl'
This isn't the first time that Shields has twinned with one of her daughters. In fact, she and Rowan recently got matching ladybug tattoos!
To commemorate the 18-year-old's high school graduation (and their special bond!), the duo got ladybug tattoos earlier this month. Shields shared a close-up shot of their final ink with Shields' on the inside of her left wrist and Rowan's on the back of her left ankle.
RELATED: Brooke Shields' Daughter Rowan Rocks Her Mom's 1998 Golden Globes Dress to Prom: 'Proud Mama'
"A special graduation gift and memory with my girl 🐞 I'm so proud of you, I love you more than words can say," Shields captioned the Instagram photos.
Rowan also matching her mom when she decided to pull out one of Shields' most memorable red carpet gowns to wear to her senior prom.
"I thought it was a special night when I was nominated for a Golden Globe and wore this dress in 1998, but nothing could have prepared me to see my daughter wearing it to her prom," Shields captioned an Instagram post showing Rowan in the red strapless design. "Proud mama!"
Shields originally wore the gown to the 1998 Golden Globes. It was the year Shields earned her second nomination for her NBC sitcom Suddenly Susan.