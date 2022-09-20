Brooke Shields, Chelsea Handler, Juliette Lewis and More Strip Down to Their Underwear for SKIMS Spot

The new SKIMS bra collection is almost here.

To model the hotly anticipated line line, the solution-wear company, founded by Kim Kardashian in 2019, brought in some famous faces including Brooke Shields, Juliette Lewis, Chelsea Handler, Cassie, Becky G and Indya Moore.

"More women should be empowered to show off their boobs," Chelsea Handler shares. "I loved being a part of this campaign for SKIMS bras to celebrate that!"

According to SKIMS, the six celebrities chose embrace "female confidence" and represent the brand's "continued ethos of empowering all women."

"We want all women to feel comfortable in their bras, but more importantly, confident. This is SKIMS biggest campaign yet, and I couldn't be more honored to have worked with the amazing women who brought it to life," Kardashian, 41, said in the statement to PEOPLE. "Confidence starts within, and with this campaign, we are bringing all women together to celebrate all bodies and individuality."

The collection, set to release on Sept. 27, is designed with innovative technology and soft materials to create pieces that support while "feeling like you're wearing nothing," The Kardashians star said in an exclusive clip to PEOPLE earlier this month.

"Guys, these are the most comfortable bras you will ever wear," she said.

In fact, in one of the videos of the campaign (above), the stars talk about comfort. "I feel the most comfortable when I'm in the shower," Becky G, 25, says, referencing her 2014 hit single "Shower." She adds, "if you're a Becky G fan you know."

"I'm in my athletic wear phase like I could just walk down the street and put a heel on or a half boot," Lewis, 49, says.

Cassie, 36, adds, "I feel the most comfortable at home with my kids, in our sweats or our SKIMS."

"When I'm skiing topless, because that's my favorite activity," Handler, 42, says.

Moore adds, "my body and me and me and my body."

"I used to want my name to be Tammy," Lewis said in another video, this time on the topic of boobs. "And I wanted big boobs and hips."

Moore says, cupping her own breasts in the bra, "makes me feel like two scoops of ice cream."

"One of the most perfect bodies is my ex-husband's wife," Shields, 57, says, receiving laughter from production.

Becky G continues, "Yeah, my mom is definitely my boob hero."

"I would duct tape them down before I went to school," Handler admitted. "And it took me until I was about 40 to really understand that my boobs are awesome."

Cassie says, "I don't love my boobs for the way they look, but I love that I was able to feed my children." Cassie has two children with her husband Alex Fine, Sunny Cinco, 1, and big sister Frankie Stone, 2.

Sharing some campaign pictures to Instagram, Shields gave the new bras her seal of approval. "I'm so honored and excited to be in @SKIMS first ever bra campaign," The Blue Lagoon star wrote in the caption. "I can honestly say that these bras are something we can all feel confident and comfortable in. 🤍"

In the new campaign, the stars are also joined by 50 inspiring women — from mechanics to nurses — that were invited to try on the bras and get photographed. According to a statement from the company, the women were brought in to "emphasize the brand's dedication to providing ageless designs for women of all lifestyles and cultural backgrounds."

The ads were shot and directed by Vanessa Beecroft, an artist who has a longstanding creative relationship with the brand and Kardashian herself.

SKIMS began developing underwire bras in 2019 with a goal of melding the comfort and versatility of their signature bralettes with the functionality of a wire undergarment. The brand also dedicated a year to fit trials and wear testing to make sure there was a design and silhouette for everyone.

Since its founding in 2019, Kardashian has built SKIMS into a billion dollar business. This January, the shapewear and loungewear brand was valued at $3.2 billion, a doubled increase from its $1.6 billion value in April 2021, according to Bloomberg.

Last October, she was also named the 2021 brand innovator at last year's WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards for her work on SKIMS.

The SKIMS Bras launch will happen on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 12p.m. ET only at skims.com.