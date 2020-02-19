Brooke Shields Hits the Red Carpet with Husband Chris Henchy and Their Two Daughters

It was a family affair for Brooke Shields at the Impractical Jokers: The Movie premiere on Tuesday night!

Shields stepped out to support husband Chris Henchy at the New York City event, hitting the red carpet with their two daughters, Rowan Francis, 16, and Grier Hammond, 13.

The legendary supermodel and actress, 54, posed for the cameras with her family of four, wearing a strapless jumpsuit that she paired with white booties and a white clutch. She accessorized her look with a pair of square glasses and hoop earrings.

Shields and Henchy — who directed, co-wrote and produced Impractical Jokers: The Movie — tied the knot back in 2001. They welcomed Rowan, their first daughter, just two years later in 2003, and Grier in 2006.

Both girls rocked their own unique looks while supporting their dad at the Tuesday night premiere. Rowan opted for a plaid skirt and long-sleeved black top, which she paired with some white and pink sneakers. Meanwhile, her little sister chose a flowy floral skirt styled with a white crochet sweater and black booties.

It was a rare public appearance for the teens, who tend to stay out of the spotlight despite having famous parents. However, the pair looked at ease while posing for the cameras.

Last year, Shields told PEOPLE that her daughters are “so much more mature” than she was at their age, and “so much more confident in their own bodies.”

“They have the same stubbornness and strength that I do, but are more well-adjusted,” she told PEOPLE at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in November. “I am jealous as all hell about that. But, of course, I created it.”

She also opened up about how she navigates body image conversations with them, noting the impact her words can have.

“Their bodies are so important to them,” Shields said at the event. “Whatever you say is heard, so you have to really be careful how you say whatever it is you’re saying to girls in particular.”

“I really have to be like, ‘How would this sound if it was said to me at 13?’” she added. “I celebrate the differences in their bodies.”

The former Calvin Klein model — who rose to fame at age 12, playing a child prostitute in the 1978 film Pretty Baby — has always been open about how growing up in the public eye and being sexualized at such a young age impacted her body image.

“I had a very strong disconnect to my body,” the actress told Yahoo Lifestyle in September. “I was the face on the covers, I was the eyebrows or the face or whatever the thing was that people and the press and everybody focused on. And because I was never really skinny, I never did runway. So I was always the one that was doing the magazines but often never fit into the samples.”

“I’m trying to present to [my daughters] the image of a whole woman, which was very different from the way I grew up,” Shields added. “I don’t want them to have any of that shame but I want them to maintain a sense that their body is their body, it’s their own.”

Impractical Jokers: The Movie hits theaters on Friday, Feb. 21.