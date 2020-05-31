From On-Set Photos to Glamour Shots: Brooke Shields' Greatest Throwback Photos

Now 55 years old, the actress and model has always been impeccably glam 

By Andrea Wurzburger
May 31, 2020 09:00 AM

All About the Drama

Shields was born on May 31, 1965 and was obviously very expressive from the start. Just look at that face! 

Broadway Baby

Brooke Shields is a New Yorker through and through. She captioned these throwback snaps of her at a hotdog stand as a young girl, "The city I love. Born and raised!" 

Don't Rain on Her Parade

Young Shields was "clearly not superstitious" walking around in with an umbrella in the house. 

Costume Queen

Shields' mom, Teri, made her some pretty amazing costumes. As a child, Shields was everything from a flower to a tube of toothpaste! 

Tiny Dancer

Courtesy Brooke Shields

Shields is the picture of grace in her blue ballerina outfit. 

Beach Babe

Here, Shields relaxes on a car that just so happens to match her red bikini. 

Pretty in Pink

Art Zelin/Getty

We're not sure why more people don't wear diamond headpieces anymore. Shields makes a case for the accessory, paired with a pink ruffled dress in 1970. 

Big Hair, Don't Care

Art Zelin/Getty

In 1970, Shields showed off her curly mane while wearing a sequined coat. 

Oh So '80s

Robin Platzer/IMAGES/Getty

Shields rocked big hair, purple eye shadow and frosted lips like a pro in 1982. 

Go Glam

"All dressed up with nowhere to go," Shields captioned this glam throwback shot of her in a backless evening gown. 

Take a Ride

Shields posted a black and white throwback photo of herself taking a "joyride." 

Queen of the Calvins

Alamy

Who could forget Shields' iconic — but controversial — Calvin Klein campaign? In the television ad, a 15-year-old Shields asked and answered, "You wanna know what comes between me and my Calvins? Nothing."

Denim Diva

Shields loves a pair of jeans. Just make sure they're Calvins. 

Total Pro

Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis/VCG via Getty

In 1980, Shields sits onset for a Wella Balsam shampoo commercial. 

Shake It Out

Now we see why she was doing shampoo commercials! Shields shared a slow motion video of herself shaking out her trademark luscious locks. 

Lady In Red

Vittoriano Rastelli/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty

Nothing is more glamorous than Shields mid-photoshoot in 1980...

Getting Dolled Up

SSPL/Getty

...Except maybe this photo of her applying makeup in a sparkly evening gown in 1984, as her mother Teri brushes her hair...

Glamour Shot

GARCIA/Gamma-Rapho via Getty

...Or this photo of Shields riding in a convertible in Monte Carlo in 1983. 

Shields Has Koala-fications

Bettmann/Getty

Getting some koala-ty time in at the San Diego Zoo in 1983. (Okay, we're done with the koala puns now.)

Let's Get Physical

Bettmann/Getty

In 1983, Shields designed a line of tights for Shogren Hosiery, and of course modeled them herself. 

Birthday Girl!

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Shields cuts the cake at her 21st birthday party in 1986. 

Seeing Red

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

The model and actress matched her hair to her dress for an all-red look at the 1986 premiere of the film Vamp. 

Lip Service

Douglas Kirkland/Corbis

Time for a quick touch-up on set in 1981. 

Set Life

Shields shared behind-the-scenes video of her on set in the '90s with photographer Jerry Avenaim and stylist Thom Priano. 

Congrats Grad

Ron Galella, Ltd./Wireimage

In 1987, Shields graduated from Princeton, proving she's got beauty and brains to spare! 

Old Pals

Brooke Shields/Instagram

Recognize the famous face? That's Shields' old pal, Laura Linney! Shields revealed that the two were childhood friends with an adorable throwback photo

Model Behavior

Ann Clifford/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty

Shields and fellow model Christie Brinkley pulled funny faces for the cameras in 1986. 

