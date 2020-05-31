From On-Set Photos to Glamour Shots: Brooke Shields' Greatest Throwback Photos
Now 55 years old, the actress and model has always been impeccably glam
All About the Drama
Shields was born on May 31, 1965 and was obviously very expressive from the start. Just look at that face!
Broadway Baby
Brooke Shields is a New Yorker through and through. She captioned these throwback snaps of her at a hotdog stand as a young girl, "The city I love. Born and raised!"
Don't Rain on Her Parade
Young Shields was "clearly not superstitious" walking around in with an umbrella in the house.
Costume Queen
Shields' mom, Teri, made her some pretty amazing costumes. As a child, Shields was everything from a flower to a tube of toothpaste!
Tiny Dancer
Shields is the picture of grace in her blue ballerina outfit.
Beach Babe
Here, Shields relaxes on a car that just so happens to match her red bikini.
Pretty in Pink
We're not sure why more people don't wear diamond headpieces anymore. Shields makes a case for the accessory, paired with a pink ruffled dress in 1970.
Big Hair, Don't Care
In 1970, Shields showed off her curly mane while wearing a sequined coat.
Oh So '80s
Shields rocked big hair, purple eye shadow and frosted lips like a pro in 1982.
Go Glam
"All dressed up with nowhere to go," Shields captioned this glam throwback shot of her in a backless evening gown.
Take a Ride
Shields posted a black and white throwback photo of herself taking a "joyride."
Queen of the Calvins
Who could forget Shields' iconic — but controversial — Calvin Klein campaign? In the television ad, a 15-year-old Shields asked and answered, "You wanna know what comes between me and my Calvins? Nothing."
Denim Diva
Shields loves a pair of jeans. Just make sure they're Calvins.
Total Pro
In 1980, Shields sits onset for a Wella Balsam shampoo commercial.
Shake It Out
Now we see why she was doing shampoo commercials! Shields shared a slow motion video of herself shaking out her trademark luscious locks.
Lady In Red
Nothing is more glamorous than Shields mid-photoshoot in 1980...
Getting Dolled Up
...Except maybe this photo of her applying makeup in a sparkly evening gown in 1984, as her mother Teri brushes her hair...
Glamour Shot
...Or this photo of Shields riding in a convertible in Monte Carlo in 1983.
Shields Has Koala-fications
Getting some koala-ty time in at the San Diego Zoo in 1983. (Okay, we're done with the koala puns now.)
Let's Get Physical
In 1983, Shields designed a line of tights for Shogren Hosiery, and of course modeled them herself.
Birthday Girl!
Shields cuts the cake at her 21st birthday party in 1986.
Seeing Red
The model and actress matched her hair to her dress for an all-red look at the 1986 premiere of the film Vamp.
Lip Service
Time for a quick touch-up on set in 1981.
Set Life
Shields shared behind-the-scenes video of her on set in the '90s with photographer Jerry Avenaim and stylist Thom Priano.
Congrats Grad
In 1987, Shields graduated from Princeton, proving she's got beauty and brains to spare!
Old Pals
Recognize the famous face? That's Shields' old pal, Laura Linney! Shields revealed that the two were childhood friends with an adorable throwback photo.
Model Behavior
Shields and fellow model Christie Brinkley pulled funny faces for the cameras in 1986.